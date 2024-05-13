Asaduddin Owaisi's big claim on Agniveer scheme: 'Four years of service and you are out'

Asaduddin Owaisi, All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) and sitting Hyderabad Lok Sabha MP, on Monday made a big claim regarding the Agniveer scheme of recruitment for the Indian Armed Forces.

Owaisi said that if Prime Minister Narendra Modi comes back to power, he is going to do the same with the recruitments in BSF, CRPF, RPF, and SSP as he did with the Indian Armed Forces through the Agniveer scheme. He also claimed that youngsters will be out of the forces after four years of service.

"Please understand what PM Modi has done with Agniveer, he is now going to go ahead and do the same if he comes back to power with BSF, CRPF, RPF and SSP. Four years of service and you are out. People must understand that it will come out very soon," Owaisi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

In June 2022, the Centre rolled out the Agnipath scheme for short-term induction of personnel into the Armed Forces to bring down the age profile of the three services-- Indian Army, Indian Air Force, and Indian Navy.

As per this scheme, youngsters within the age bracket of 17-and-a-half years to 21 years for a four year period with a provision to retain 25 per cent of them for 15 more years.

Arvind Kejriwal on Agniveer scheme

Owaisi, however, is not the only opposition leader to condemn the Agniveer scheme. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that if elected to power, the Agniveer scheme will be revoked. Kejriwal said that the scheme is harmful for both the military and the youth.

"A scheme like Agniveer is harmful for the army and the youth are also troubled by it. The Agniveer scheme will be withdrawn..." Kejriwal said on Sunday. He also promised that if voted to power, a free hand will be given to the Indian Army to take back the Indian territory from China. He said that diplomatic efforts will also be made to achieve this.

Rajnath Singh allays doubts on Agniveer scheme

Meanwhile, defence minister Rajnath Singh said in March this year that the government is "open" to bring any change to the Agniveer scheme "if required." While responding to a question of the criticism of the scheme, he said at the Times Now Summit that any such questions have "no standing" and said everyone will accept the armed forces should have a young profile.

He said that today is the age of technology and the Indian youth should also be tech-savvy. He added that such youths are being recruited under this scheme as Agniveers.

The defence minister said "whatever changes may be brought in the system, and further looking into their future, the provision of reservation in services, all these have been ensured".

"Normally, 30-50 years has been the age range of our jawans. But when jawans aged 18-20 will join as Agniveers, then the risk-taking spirit will be a bit higher," he said, adding, senior jawans are discharging their responsibilities well, there is no two ways about it.