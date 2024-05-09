scorecardresearch
Telangana Lok Sabha election 2024: Voting to take place across all 17 seats. List of constituencies, candidates here

Lok Sabha polls 2024: The Lok Sabha elections in Telangana are a three-way fight between the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), the INDIA bloc and the BJP.

In the 2024 contest, Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Nizamabad and Secunderabad are among the key constituencies to watch. 

Voting for all 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana will take place in a single phase on May 13, the fourth phase of the ongoing general polls. The southern state comprises of 17 Lok Sabha constituencies, of which three are reserved for scheduled castes (SCs) and two for scheduled tribes (STs).

The Lok Sabha elections in Telangana are a three-way fight between the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), the INDIA bloc and the BJP. In the 2024 contest, Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Nizamabad and Secunderabad are among the key constituencies to watch. 

Telangana Lok Sabha elections 2024 constituencies, candidates

Constituency BRS INDIA NDA
Adilabad (ST) Atram Sakku Atram Saguna G Nagesh
Peddapalli (SC) Koppula Eshwar Gaddam Vamsi Krishna Gomasa Srinivas
Karimnagar B Vinod Kumar Velichala Rajender Rao Bandi Sanjay Kumar
Nizamabad Bajireddy Goverdhan T Jeevan Reddy Dharmapuri Arvind
Zahirabad Gali Anil Kumar Suresh Kumar Shetkar BB Patil
Medak Parupati Venkatrama Reddy Neelam Madhu Raghunandan Rao
Malkajgiri Ragidi Laxma Reddy Patnam Sunitha Mahender Reddy Etela Rajender
Secunderabad T Padma Rao Goud Danam Nagender G Kishan Reddy
Hyderabad Gaddam Srinivas Yadav Mohammed Waliullah Sameer K Madhavi Latha
Chevella Kasani Gnaneshwar Mudiraj G Ranjith Reddy Konda Vishweshwar Reddy
Mahabubnagar Manne Srinivas Reddy Challa Vamshi Chand Reddy DK Aruna
Nagarkurnool (SC) RS Praveen Kumar Mallu Ravi Pothuganti Bharath Prasad
Nalgonda Kancharla Krishna Reddy Kunduru Raghuveer Reddy Shanampudi Saidireddy
Bhuvanagiri Kyama Mallesh Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy Boora Narsaiah Goud
Warangal (SC) M Sudheer Kumar Kadiyam Kavya Aroori Ramesh
Mahabubabad (ST) Kavitha Maloth Balram Naik Azmeera Seetaram Naik
Khammam Nama Nageswara Rao Ramasahayam Raghuram Reddy Tandra Vinod Rao

In 2019, the state voted in the first phase of the national elections. It was a three-cornered contest between the then ruling TRS, Congress and the BJP in the southern state. This was Telangana's first general election after it was recognised as a separate state. 

In the 2019 polls, the TRS won 9 whereas the BJP bagged 4 seats. The Congress managed to win 3 seats while the AIMIM managed win only 1 seat, with Asaduddin Owaisi elected as MP from the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency. 

Published on: May 09, 2024, 9:22 AM IST
