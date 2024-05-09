Telangana Lok Sabha election 2024: Voting to take place across all 17 seats. List of constituencies, candidates here

Voting for all 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana will take place in a single phase on May 13, the fourth phase of the ongoing general polls. The southern state comprises of 17 Lok Sabha constituencies, of which three are reserved for scheduled castes (SCs) and two for scheduled tribes (STs).
The Lok Sabha elections in Telangana are a three-way fight between the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), the INDIA bloc and the BJP. In the 2024 contest, Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Nizamabad and Secunderabad are among the key constituencies to watch.
Telangana Lok Sabha elections 2024 constituencies, candidates
|Constituency
|BRS
|INDIA
|NDA
|Adilabad (ST)
|Atram Sakku
|Atram Saguna
|G Nagesh
|Peddapalli (SC)
|Koppula Eshwar
|Gaddam Vamsi Krishna
|Gomasa Srinivas
|Karimnagar
|B Vinod Kumar
|Velichala Rajender Rao
|Bandi Sanjay Kumar
|Nizamabad
|Bajireddy Goverdhan
|T Jeevan Reddy
|Dharmapuri Arvind
|Zahirabad
|Gali Anil Kumar
|Suresh Kumar Shetkar
|BB Patil
|Medak
|Parupati Venkatrama Reddy
|Neelam Madhu
|Raghunandan Rao
|Malkajgiri
|Ragidi Laxma Reddy
|Patnam Sunitha Mahender Reddy
|Etela Rajender
|Secunderabad
|T Padma Rao Goud
|Danam Nagender
|G Kishan Reddy
|Hyderabad
|Gaddam Srinivas Yadav
|Mohammed Waliullah Sameer
|K Madhavi Latha
|Chevella
|Kasani Gnaneshwar Mudiraj
|G Ranjith Reddy
|Konda Vishweshwar Reddy
|Mahabubnagar
|Manne Srinivas Reddy
|Challa Vamshi Chand Reddy
|DK Aruna
|Nagarkurnool (SC)
|RS Praveen Kumar
|Mallu Ravi
|Pothuganti Bharath Prasad
|Nalgonda
|Kancharla Krishna Reddy
|Kunduru Raghuveer Reddy
|Shanampudi Saidireddy
|Bhuvanagiri
|Kyama Mallesh
|Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy
|Boora Narsaiah Goud
|Warangal (SC)
|M Sudheer Kumar
|Kadiyam Kavya
|Aroori Ramesh
|Mahabubabad (ST)
|Kavitha Maloth
|Balram Naik
|Azmeera Seetaram Naik
|Khammam
|Nama Nageswara Rao
|Ramasahayam Raghuram Reddy
|Tandra Vinod Rao
In 2019, the state voted in the first phase of the national elections. It was a three-cornered contest between the then ruling TRS, Congress and the BJP in the southern state. This was Telangana's first general election after it was recognised as a separate state.
In the 2019 polls, the TRS won 9 whereas the BJP bagged 4 seats. The Congress managed to win 3 seats while the AIMIM managed win only 1 seat, with Asaduddin Owaisi elected as MP from the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency.
