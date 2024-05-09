Telangana Lok Sabha election 2024: Voting to take place across all 17 seats. List of constituencies, candidates here

Voting for all 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana will take place in a single phase on May 13, the fourth phase of the ongoing general polls. The southern state comprises of 17 Lok Sabha constituencies, of which three are reserved for scheduled castes (SCs) and two for scheduled tribes (STs).

Related Articles

The Lok Sabha elections in Telangana are a three-way fight between the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), the INDIA bloc and the BJP. In the 2024 contest, Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Nizamabad and Secunderabad are among the key constituencies to watch.

Telangana Lok Sabha elections 2024 constituencies, candidates

Constituency BRS INDIA NDA Adilabad (ST) Atram Sakku Atram Saguna G Nagesh Peddapalli (SC) Koppula Eshwar Gaddam Vamsi Krishna Gomasa Srinivas Karimnagar B Vinod Kumar Velichala Rajender Rao Bandi Sanjay Kumar Nizamabad Bajireddy Goverdhan T Jeevan Reddy Dharmapuri Arvind Zahirabad Gali Anil Kumar Suresh Kumar Shetkar BB Patil Medak Parupati Venkatrama Reddy Neelam Madhu Raghunandan Rao Malkajgiri Ragidi Laxma Reddy Patnam Sunitha Mahender Reddy Etela Rajender Secunderabad T Padma Rao Goud Danam Nagender G Kishan Reddy Hyderabad Gaddam Srinivas Yadav Mohammed Waliullah Sameer K Madhavi Latha Chevella Kasani Gnaneshwar Mudiraj G Ranjith Reddy Konda Vishweshwar Reddy Mahabubnagar Manne Srinivas Reddy Challa Vamshi Chand Reddy DK Aruna Nagarkurnool (SC) RS Praveen Kumar Mallu Ravi Pothuganti Bharath Prasad Nalgonda Kancharla Krishna Reddy Kunduru Raghuveer Reddy Shanampudi Saidireddy Bhuvanagiri Kyama Mallesh Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy Boora Narsaiah Goud Warangal (SC) M Sudheer Kumar Kadiyam Kavya Aroori Ramesh Mahabubabad (ST) Kavitha Maloth Balram Naik Azmeera Seetaram Naik Khammam Nama Nageswara Rao Ramasahayam Raghuram Reddy Tandra Vinod Rao

In 2019, the state voted in the first phase of the national elections. It was a three-cornered contest between the then ruling TRS, Congress and the BJP in the southern state. This was Telangana's first general election after it was recognised as a separate state.

In the 2019 polls, the TRS won 9 whereas the BJP bagged 4 seats. The Congress managed to win 3 seats while the AIMIM managed win only 1 seat, with Asaduddin Owaisi elected as MP from the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency.