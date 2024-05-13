Lok Sabha elections 2024 phase 4: Voting in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, 8 other states/UTs today; more details here

The fourth phase of voting for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 is currently underway. A total of 96 Lok Sabha constituencies across nine states and one Union Territory will vote till 6 pm. More than 1700 candidates will contest in the Phase 4 polls on May 13.
The Phase 4 elections will take place in Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Telangana, Maharashtra, and Uttar Pradesh. Additionally, elections will be held for 175 assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh and 147 assembly seats in Odisha on Monday.
As of Phase 3 of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, voting has proceeded smoothly and peacefully in 283 Lok Sabha constituencies across 20 states and Union Territories. The counting of votes is scheduled to take place on June 4.
Here's the full list of 96 Lok Sabha constituency voting in Phase 4:
Andhra Pradesh: All 25 Lok Sabha constituencies
1. Araku
2. Srikakulam
3. Vizianagaram
4. Visakhapatnam
5. Anakapalle
6. Kakinada
7. Amalapuram
8. Rajahmundry
9. Narsapuram
10. Eluru
11. Machilipatnam
12. Vijayawada
13. Guntur
14. Narasaraopet
15. Bapatla
16. Ongole
17. Nandyal
18. Kurnool
19. Anantapur
20. Hindupur
21. Kadapa
22. Nellore
23. Tirupati
24. Rajampet
25. Chittoor
Bihar: 5 Lok Sabha constituencies
1. Darbhanga
2. Ujiarpur
3. Samastipur
4. Begusarai
5. Munger
Jammu and Kashmir: 1 Lok Sabha constituency
1. Srinagar
Jharkhand: 4 Lok Sabha constituencies
1. Singhbhum
2. Khunti
3. Lohardaga
4. Palamu
Odisha: 4 Lok Sabha constituencies
1. Kalahandi
2. Nabarangpur
3. Berhampur
4. Koraput
Madhya Pradesh: 8 Lok Sabha constituencies
1. Dewas
2. Ujjain
3. Mandsour
4. Ratlam
5. Dhar
6. Indore
7. Khargone (ST)
8. Khandwa
West Bengal: 8 Lok Sabha constituencies
1. Baharampur
2. Krishnanagar
3. Ranaghat
4. Bardhaman Purba
5. Bardhaman-Durgapur
6. Asansol
7. Bolpur
8. Birbhum
Telangana: All 17 Lok Sabha constituencies
1. Adilabad
2. Peddapalle
3. Karimnagar
4. Nizamabad
5. Zahirabad
6. Medak
7. Malkajgiri
8. Secunderabad
9. Hyderabad
10. Chevella
11. Mahbubnagar
12. Nagarkurnool
13. Nalgonda
14. Bhongir
15. Warangal
16. Mahabubabad
17. Khammam
Maharashtra: 11 Lok Sabha constituencies
1. Nandurbar
2. Jalgaon
3. Raver
4. Jalna
5. Aurangabad
6. Maval
7. Pune
8. Shirur
9. Ahmednagar
10. Shirdi
11. Beed
Uttar Pradesh: 13 Lok Sabha constituencies
1. Shahjahanpur
2. Kheri
3. Dhaurahra
4. Sitapur
5. Hardoi
6. Misrikh
7. Unnao
8. Farrukhabad
9. Etawah
10. Kannauj
11. Kanpur
12. Akbarpur
13. Bahraich (SC)
Candidates to watch in Lok Sabha elections phase 4
Among the candidates to watch in Lok Sabha polls phase 4 are Akhilesh Yadav from Kannauj, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Yusuf Pathan from Baharampur, Trinamool Congress' (TMC) Mahua Moitra and former royal Amrita Roy from Krishnanagar, Shatrughan Sinha and BJP veteran SS Ahluwalia from Asansol.
Former West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh has been fielded against TMC's Kirti Azad from the Bardhaman-Durgapur seat. In Telangana, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi is contesting against BJP's Madhavi Latha. Owaisi is seeking another term from the Hyderabad seat in the southern state.
Andhra Pradesh Congress chief YS Sharmila is also contesting from the Kadapa Lok Sabha constituency. In Maharashtra, Raosaheb Danve is contesting from Jalna and ex-Union Minister Gopinath Munde's daughter Pankaja Munde is in the fray from Beed.
