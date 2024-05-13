Lok Sabha elections 2024 phase 4: Voting in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, 8 other states/UTs today; more details here

The fourth phase of voting for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 is currently underway. A total of 96 Lok Sabha constituencies across nine states and one Union Territory will vote till 6 pm. More than 1700 candidates will contest in the Phase 4 polls on May 13.

The Phase 4 elections will take place in Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Telangana, Maharashtra, and Uttar Pradesh. Additionally, elections will be held for 175 assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh and 147 assembly seats in Odisha on Monday.

As of Phase 3 of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, voting has proceeded smoothly and peacefully in 283 Lok Sabha constituencies across 20 states and Union Territories. The counting of votes is scheduled to take place on June 4.

Here's the full list of 96 Lok Sabha constituency voting in Phase 4:

Andhra Pradesh: All 25 Lok Sabha constituencies

1. Araku

2. Srikakulam

3. Vizianagaram

4. Visakhapatnam

5. Anakapalle

6. Kakinada

7. Amalapuram

8. Rajahmundry

9. Narsapuram

10. Eluru

11. Machilipatnam

12. Vijayawada

13. Guntur

14. Narasaraopet

15. Bapatla

16. Ongole

17. Nandyal

18. Kurnool

19. Anantapur

20. Hindupur

21. Kadapa

22. Nellore

23. Tirupati

24. Rajampet

25. Chittoor

Bihar: 5 Lok Sabha constituencies

1. Darbhanga

2. Ujiarpur

3. Samastipur

4. Begusarai

5. Munger

Jammu and Kashmir: 1 Lok Sabha constituency

1. Srinagar

Jharkhand: 4 Lok Sabha constituencies

1. Singhbhum

2. Khunti

3. Lohardaga

4. Palamu

Odisha: 4 Lok Sabha constituencies

1. Kalahandi

2. Nabarangpur

3. Berhampur

4. Koraput

Madhya Pradesh: 8 Lok Sabha constituencies

1. Dewas

2. Ujjain

3. Mandsour

4. Ratlam

5. Dhar

6. Indore

7. Khargone (ST)

8. Khandwa

West Bengal: 8 Lok Sabha constituencies

1. Baharampur

2. Krishnanagar

3. Ranaghat

4. Bardhaman Purba

5. Bardhaman-Durgapur

6. Asansol

7. Bolpur

8. Birbhum

Telangana: All 17 Lok Sabha constituencies

1. Adilabad

2. Peddapalle

3. Karimnagar

4. Nizamabad

5. Zahirabad

6. Medak

7. Malkajgiri

8. Secunderabad

9. Hyderabad

10. Chevella

11. Mahbubnagar

12. Nagarkurnool

13. Nalgonda

14. Bhongir

15. Warangal

16. Mahabubabad

17. Khammam

Maharashtra: 11 Lok Sabha constituencies

1. Nandurbar

2. Jalgaon

3. Raver

4. Jalna

5. Aurangabad

6. Maval

7. Pune

8. Shirur

9. Ahmednagar

10. Shirdi

11. Beed

Uttar Pradesh: 13 Lok Sabha constituencies

1. Shahjahanpur

2. Kheri

3. Dhaurahra

4. Sitapur

5. Hardoi

6. Misrikh

7. Unnao

8. Farrukhabad

9. Etawah

10. Kannauj

11. Kanpur

12. Akbarpur

13. Bahraich (SC)

Candidates to watch in Lok Sabha elections phase 4

Among the candidates to watch in Lok Sabha polls phase 4 are Akhilesh Yadav from Kannauj, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Yusuf Pathan from Baharampur, Trinamool Congress' (TMC) Mahua Moitra and former royal Amrita Roy from Krishnanagar, Shatrughan Sinha and BJP veteran SS Ahluwalia from Asansol.

Former West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh has been fielded against TMC's Kirti Azad from the Bardhaman-Durgapur seat. In Telangana, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi is contesting against BJP's Madhavi Latha. Owaisi is seeking another term from the Hyderabad seat in the southern state.

Andhra Pradesh Congress chief YS Sharmila is also contesting from the Kadapa Lok Sabha constituency. In Maharashtra, Raosaheb Danve is contesting from Jalna and ex-Union Minister Gopinath Munde's daughter Pankaja Munde is in the fray from Beed.