Asha Kiran Shelter: Delhi HC questions 14 deaths, demands water quality check

The Delhi High Court has ordered a comprehensive investigation into the alarming death toll at the Asha Kiran shelter home in Rohini for the mentally challenged. After a staggering 14 residents lost their lives in July alone, the court has raised serious concerns about the circumstances surrounding these deaths.

The bench, comprising Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, expressed its disbelief at the sheer number of deaths within such a short period. “There are too many deaths in a short span of time. 14 deaths in number. It cannot be a coincidence,” the court observed.

To unravel the possible causes of these deaths, the court has directed the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) to conduct a thorough examination of the water quality and the condition of water and sewer pipelines within the shelter home. Additionally, the Delhi government's social welfare secretary has been instructed to submit a detailed report on the living conditions within Asha Kiran.

"A cursory glance at the summary shows that all the deaths were because the patients were suffering from TB. Delhi Jal Board is directed to test the quality of water forthwith as well as the condition of water and sewer pipelines and file a report," the bench said.

The court has also emphasized the need to decongest the shelter home, which currently houses 980 residents. It has suggested that if the facility is overcrowded, steps should be taken to relocate some residents to alternative accommodations. Reports indicate that since February, 25 people have died in the shelter home, including 14 in July.

"Secretary Social Welfare GNCTD is directed to visit the ASHA Kiran Complex tomorrow and file a report before this court," it added.

Earlier this month, AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar accused the center of negligence and urged the Delhi LG to take action against the officers involved.

"I want to ask why the shelter home was under an administrator who was arrested by the CBI in 2016 for taking a 'bribe' and remained suspended for five years. I want to ask the LG VK Saxena on what basis such a corrupt officer was appointed as the administrator," he said.