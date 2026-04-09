Assam assembly elections 2026: Key candidates, poll schedule and timings

The Assam Assembly Elections 2026 are set to witness a high-stakes political contest, with the BJP-led NDA alliance aiming to retain power for a third consecutive term. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), along with its allies Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and Bodoland People's Front (BPF), has announced candidate lists across constituencies, setting the stage for a closely watched electoral battle.

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Poll date and timings

Voting for all 126 Assembly constituencies in Assam will be held in a single phase on April 9, 2026. Polling is expected to begin at 7 am and continue till 6 pm, following standard Election Commission guidelines. The counting of votes is scheduled for May 4, 2026.

As part of the NDA seat-sharing arrangement, the BJP is contesting 89 seats, while AGP and BPF are contesting 26 and 11 seats respectively.

Key BJP candidates

The BJP has released a list of 88 candidates in its first phase, with several prominent leaders in the fray. Some of the key candidates include:

Himanta Biswa Sarma from Jalukbari

Rajdeep Roy from Silchar

Pradyut Bordoloi from Dispur

Rameswar Teli from Duliajan

Other senior leaders and new entrants have also been fielded across constituencies.

Key AGP candidates

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The Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), a key BJP ally, has announced 26 candidates for the upcoming elections.

Some notable names include:

Atul Bora from Bokakhat

Keshab Mahanta from Kaliabor

Dipti Moyee Choudhury from Bongaigaon

Dipak Kumar Das from Barpeta

The party is contesting 26 constituencies as part of the NDA seat-sharing agreement.

Key BPF candidates

The Bodoland People's Front (BPF), contesting primarily in the Bodoland Territorial Region, has announced 11 candidates.

Key names include:

Sabharam Basumatary from Gossaigaon

Rabiram Narzary from Dotma (ST)

Sewli Mohilary from Kokrajhar (ST)

The party is contesting 11 seats concentrated in the Bodoland Territorial Region, including Kokrajhar and adjoining constituencies.