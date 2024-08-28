Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma announces issuance of over 9.3 lakh Aadhar cards

In a press conference on Wednesday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced significant developments regarding Aadhaar card issuance and political alignments in the state.

CM Sarma revealed that the central government has instructed the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to issue Aadhaar cards to citizens who submitted their biometrics between February 2019 and August 2024.

Expressing gratitude towards the centre, Sarma stated that this directive would benefit 935,682 individuals in Assam whose Aadhaar card distribution had previously been halted. "The Centre stopped the distribution of Aadhaar cards due to various reasons, including issues related to the National Register of Citizens (NRC)," he explained.

For the past two years, the Assam government has advocated the release of these Aadhaar cards. Sarma noted that a cabinet sub-committee was formed to address the issue, and discussions with various organisations and the Government of India were conducted. He highlighted that the Assam government formally requested the central government to resume Aadhaar card issuance on July 29, 2024, leading to the recent decision by the UIDAI.

In addition to the Aadhaar announcement, CM Sarma also talked about how Champai Soren, the former Chief Minister of Jharkhand and a senior leader of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, has decided to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Soren's official induction into the BJP is scheduled for August 30. Sarma noted that Soren remains a minister in the Jharkhand government until he resigns.

Sarma also revealed concerns regarding Soren's recent trips to Delhi, where he reportedly stayed at the Taj Hotel. During his visits, Jharkhand's Special Branch Police allegedly monitored Soren's activities, leading Sarma to speculate that Soren's phone might also be under surveillance.

Earlier this week, Assam CM took to X (formerly Twitter) to confirm Soren's forthcoming transition to the BJP, calling him "a distinguished Adivasi leader."