Assam Congress' official X account hacked, username changed to 'Tesla event'

The official X account of Assam Congress was reportedly hacked on Wednesday, where the hackers changed the profile name of the account to 'Tesla Event.' The profile picture of the account was also changed to Tesla's logo.

The Congress Committee from Assam had filed a complaint with the police, requesting them to arrest the perpetrators.

Sharing a screenshot of the hacked homepage, Assam Congress posted on its X handle, "We would like to inform you that our official Twitter handle, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee, was hacked but has now been restored and is currently under review to ensure full security. This attempted silencing by the fascist government will not deter us. We remain committed to our principles and will continue our fight to speak the truth. Thank you for your unwavering support. Stay strong, we will not be silenced."

In a report submitted at Guwahati's Bhangagarh police station, Assam Congress' Social Media & IT Chairman Ratul Kalita stated that the account was hacked at 4 am on Wednesday.

"This Twitter (sic) handle has a wealth of information on our party, and we have reached out to lakhs of individuals. "I demand that the perpetrator be arrested for this... malicious intent," he continued.

