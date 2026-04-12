‘World extortion’: No safe passage for ships paying ‘illegal toll’ at Hormuz, warns Trump 

In a sharp escalation of rhetoric and proposed military action, former US President Donald Trump has declared that vessels paying what he described as “illegal tolls” to Iran will face interception, as tensions intensify over the security of the Strait of Hormuz.

In posts on Truth Social, Trump accused Iran of attempting to exert unlawful control over one of the world’s most critical maritime corridors, warning that any ship complying with such demands would be denied safe passage in international waters. “No one who pays an illegal toll will have safe passage on the high seas,” he said, framing the alleged move as a form of “world extortion.”

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The remarks come alongside his announcement of a broader US naval response, including a potential blockade of the Strait of Hormuz and operations to locate and destroy suspected sea mines. Trump said he had directed the United States Navy to interdict vessels linked to such payments and ensure the free flow of maritime traffic.

He further warned of severe retaliation against any hostile action. “Any Iranian who fires at us, or at peaceful vessels, will be blown to hell,” Trump stated, underscoring the hardline posture.

Trump also reiterated his long-standing position on Iran’s nuclear ambitions, asserting that recent diplomatic engagements had failed to secure commitments from Tehran. According to him, talks involving US representatives and Iranian officials made progress on several fronts but ultimately broke down over the nuclear issue.

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The Strait of Hormuz, a narrow passage connecting the Persian Gulf to global shipping lanes, handles a substantial share of the world’s oil exports. Any disruption — whether through military confrontation, mining, or restrictions on passage — has immediate implications for global energy markets and supply chains.