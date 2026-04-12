‘Iran unwilling to give up nuclear ambitions': Trump says US to start blockading Hormuz immediately

In a dramatic escalation of tensions in West Asia, former US President Donald Trump has announced that the United States would begin blockading the strategically critical Strait of Hormuz and initiate operations to clear suspected sea mines, intensifying pressure on Iran over global shipping disruptions.

In a series of posts on Truth Social, Trump accused Iran of failing to ensure the safety and openness of the vital maritime corridor, through which a significant portion of the world’s oil supply passes. He warned of sweeping naval measures, including intercepting vessels and dismantling alleged underwater threats.

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“Iran promised to open the Strait of Hormuz, and they knowingly failed to do so,” Trump said, alleging that Tehran’s actions had triggered “anxiety, dislocation, and pain” across global markets. He further claimed that reports of mines in the water had deterred commercial shipping, even as he asserted that much of Iran’s naval capacity had already been neutralised.

Trump also revealed that he had been briefed by senior figures including JD Vance, Steve Witkoff, and Jared Kushner following extended diplomatic engagements involving Iranian representatives and Pakistani leadership. He referenced meetings facilitated in Islamabad by Asim Munir and Shehbaz Sharif, describing them as “very extraordinary men.”

Despite what he called progress on several issues, Trump said talks ultimately stalled over Iran’s nuclear programme. “There is only one thing that matters — Iran is unwilling to give up its nuclear ambitions,” he said, reiterating his long-standing stance that Tehran must never acquire nuclear weapons.

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In a follow-up post, Trump announced immediate military directives. “The United States Navy… will begin the process of blockading any and all ships trying to enter or leave the Strait of Hormuz,” he wrote, describing the move as a response to what he termed “world extortion.”

He further warned that vessels paying any form of “illegal toll” to Iran would be intercepted in international waters, and confirmed that US forces would begin destroying suspected mines in the strait. “Any Iranian who fires at us, or at peaceful vessels, will be blown to hell,” he added, underscoring the severity of the threat.

The United States Navy is expected to lead the operation, potentially alongside allied nations, though no formal coalition details have been announced.

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The Strait of Hormuz, located between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, remains one of the world’s most critical energy chokepoints. Any disruption to its flow has immediate ripple effects on global oil prices and supply chains.