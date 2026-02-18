Assam elections 2026: Congress to release first candidate list by Feb-end, 80 names by early March

The Congress has set an internal clock for the Assam Assembly elections. With the polls expected in March–April, the party's state unit says its first list of candidates will be out by the end of February, followed by names for around 80 seats by early March.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Assam Congress President Gaurav Gogoi outlined the timeline. His announcement comes just ahead of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s two-day visit to the state to screen prospective candidates.

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"We aim to complete the screening process as soon as possible. We have been asked by the central leadership to ensure that the first list is out by the end of this month," Gogoi said. He added that by the first week of March, the names for around 80 seats will be finalised and announced, including those in the first list.

In total, the Congress plans to declare 80 candidates by early March as it accelerates preparations for the 126-member Assembly contest.

Asked about the status of the Congress-led opposition alliance, Gogoi said that it is definitely going to happen and maintained that the party is ahead of the ruling BJP on that front.

The opposition platform includes Congress, CPI(M), Raijor Dal, Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), CPI, CPI(ML) Liberation, Jatiya Dal-Asom (JDA), and the Karbi Anglong-based All Party Hill Leaders Conference (APHLC).

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At the national level, the All India Congress Committee has activated its election machinery in the state.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will visit Assam on a two-day trip from Thursday to take part in a series of party meetings ahead of the state assembly elections. Vadra is the chairperson of the screening committee for the upcoming Assam assembly elections. She will hold a series of meetings with different office-bearers of the Congress. Besides, she will also meet the three senior AICC observers and take their opinions regarding the polls.

Vadra will be holding separate meetings with the political affairs committee, MLAs, district presidents, frontal group heads, legislature party leader, working presidents, MPs, different cell heads, and booth committee chiefs, among others.

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The Congress has appointed Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, and former Jharkhand MLA Bandhu Tirkey as senior observers for the upcoming Assam assembly elections.

The Assembly elections for 126 constituencies are likely to be held in March–April this year. In the current House, the BJP has 64 MLAs. Its allies - the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) has nine members, the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) has seven, and the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) has three.

On the opposition benches, the Congress has 26 MLAs, the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) has 15, and the CPI(M) has one member. There is also one Independent legislator.

(With inputs from PTI)

