'Assam is not up for grabs': Himanta blasts Syeda Hameed on Bangladeshis  

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday launched a sharp attack on Syeda Hameed, former Planning Commission member during the UPA government, over her remarks supporting Bangladeshis in India.

"People like Syeda Hameed, a close confidant of the Gandhi family legitimise illegal infiltrators, as they seek to realise Jinnah's dream of making Assam a part of Pakistan. Today Assamese identity is on the brink of extinction because of the tacit support of people like her. But we are the sons and daughters of Lachit Barphukan, WE WILL FIGHT till the last drop of our blood to save our State and our identity," Sarma said.

— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 25, 2025

The chief minister declared Assam would not accept illegal immigrants. "Let me make it very clear, Bangladeshis are not welcome in Assam, it is not their land. Anyone sympathising with them may accommodate them in their own backyards. Assam is not up for grabs by illegal infiltrators, NOT NOW, NOT EVER," he said.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju also criticised Hameed, calling her remarks "misleading." Rijiju said, "Misleading in the name of humanity. It's about our land and identity. Why are minority Buddhists, Christians, Hindus & Sikhs persecuted in Bangladesh and Pakistan? Syeda Hameed may be close to Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi but shouldn't support illegal migrants.”

Hameed, who is currently in Assam with activists including Prashant Bhushan and Harsh Mander, had said Bangladeshis should not be deprived of the right to live in India. "What is wrong if they are Bangladeshis? Bangladeshis are also humans. Earth is so large, Bangladeshis can live here. Not depriving anyone's rights," she said.

Arguing that eviction of immigrants on the basis of nationality was unjust, she added, "Allah has made this earth for humans, not for devils. If a person is standing on earth, evicting them is like ‘qayamat’ (doomsday) on Muslims."

Hameed also invoked India’s cultural pluralism. She said the Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb must be safeguarded, urging people to stand together for communal harmony and inclusivity.

Her remarks came amid the Assam government's ongoing drive to remove what it describes as illegal settlers from government land, which activists have alleged unfairly targets Muslims by branding them as Bangladeshis.