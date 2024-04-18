Assam Lok Sabha Election 2024: It's BJP vs Congress on 4 out of 5 seats. Details here

Five out of 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in the northeastern state of Assam will go to polls on April 19 in the first phase of the 18th general elections. These five constituencies are namely Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Kaziranga, Lakhimpur and Sonitpur.

It is an all-out BJP versus Congress fight in all the other constituencies except Dibrugarh. Jorhat is braced for a BJP versus Congress battle as the saffron party has fielded former state power minister Topon Kumar Gogoi against firebrand Congress leader and former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi's son Gaurav Gogoi.

Sonitpur, which has 9 assembly segments, will also witness a BJP vs Congress battle as the saffron party has gone for former minister Ranjit Dutta against Premlal Ganju, one of the general secretaries of the state Congress.

Candidates in electoral fray in phase 1

Constituency BJP INDIA Others Jorhat Topon Kumar Gogoi Gaurav Gogoi Arun Chandra Handique (ESBD) Sonitpur Ranjit Dutta Premlal Ganju Rishiraj Sharma (AAP), Raju Deuri (BPF), Rinku Roy (GSP) Kaziranga Kamakhya Prasad Tasa Roselina Tirkey ---- Lakhimpur Pradan Baruah Uday Shankar Hazarika Ghana Kanya Chutia (AITC), Dhiren Kachari (CPI(M) ) Dibrugarh Sarbananda Sonowal Manoj Dhanuar (AAP) Lurinjyoti Gogoi (AJP)

Assam Lok Sabha election results

In the 2019 general elections, the BJP won 9 out of 14 seats in the northeastern state. The Congress was a close second with 3 seats whereas the AIUDF and the IND bagged one seat each.

In the 2014 polls, the saffron party won 7 of 14 seats whereas the Congress could manage to bag only 3. The AIUDF bagged 3 seats whereas the Asom Gana Parishad failed to win on any seat.

Assam Lok Sabha election 2024 trends

According to the India Today Mood of the Nation (MOTN) survey, the BJP -led NDA bloc is set to bag 12 out of the 14 Lok Sabha seats in Assam. The Congress-led INDIA opposition bloc is likely to get 2 seats in the state, as per this survey. Meanwhile, the predicted vote share for the BJP is 46 per cent and 31 per cent for INDIA and 23 per cent for others.