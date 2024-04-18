UP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Voting for 8 seats in Phase-1. Details here

Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Polls: The northern state of Uttar Pradesh, which is key to clinching Delhi, will go to polls for the first phase on April 19. Eligible people in eight out of 80 seats in the state will exercise their right to franchise on Friday.

These constituencies are Pilibhit, Saharanpur, Kairana, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Nagina, Moradabad, and Rampur. Of these, five are General constituencies-- Saharanpur, Kairana, Bijnor, Moradabad, and Rampur.

In the previous general elections, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured only three out of these eight seats. These were Pilibhit, Kairana and Muzaffarnagar. While the Samajwadi Party won Moradabad and Rampur seats, the Bahujan Samaj Party bagged Saharanpur, Bijnor and Nagina.

Candidates whose fates will be decided on April 19

Constituency NDA alliance Opposition Pilibhit Jitin Prasada (BJP) Bhagwant Saran Gangwar (SP), Anis Ahmed Khan (BSP) Saharanpur Raghav Lakhanpal (BJP) Majid Ali (BSP), Imran Masood (Congress) Kairana Pradeep Kumar (BJP) Sripal Singh (SP), Iqra Hasan (SP) Muzaffarnagar Sanjeev Balyan (BJP Harindra Malik (SP), Dara Singh Prajapati (BSP) Rampur Ghanshyam Lodhi (BJP) Zeeshan Khan (BSP) Moradabad Sarvesh Singh (BJP) Mohd. Irfan Saifi (BSP) Bijnor Chandan Chauhan (RLD) Vijendra Singh (BSP), Yashvir Singh (SP) Nagina Om Kumar (BJP) Surendra Pal Singh (BSP), Manoj Kumar (SP)

2019, 2014 Lok Sabha election results

Pilibhit: The constituency, located in the Bareilly division, has been a bastion of the 'other Gandhis' since 2014. In 2019, Varun Gandhi won the constituency with a record 7.04 lakh votes and commanded a massive vote share of 59.4 per cent.

Samajwadi Party's Hemraj Verma was a distant second with more than 4.48 lakh votes. In 2014, Maneka Gandhi won the seat with more than 5.46 lakh votes and secured a vote share of 52.1 per cent, defeating Samajwadi Party's Budhsen Verma.

Saharanpur: The constituency has been witness to a diverse range of political affiliations, with the initial dominance of the Congress, followed by Janata Dal and other parties. In the recent past, however, the seat has gone from the BJP to the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

In 2019, BSP's Haji Fazlur Rahman won the seat with over 5.14 lakh votes and a vote share of 41.7 per cent. He was followed by BJP's Raghav Lakhanpal, who secured 4.91 lakh votes. In 2014, BJP's Raghav Lakhanpal won the seat by more than 4.72 lakh votes and a vote share of 39.6 per cent.

Kairana: The Lok Sabha constituency, located in Shamli district, has been a BJP bastion since 2014, barring the jolt in 2018 bypoll. In 2014, BJP's Hukum Singh won the seat by more than 5.65 lakh votes and a vote share of 50.6 per cent.

In the 2018 by-elections necessitated by the death of Hukum Singh, RLD's Tabassum Hasan won against Singh's daughter Mriganka Singh, who contested as a BJP candidate.

Eventually, the saffron party won back the seat in the 2019 elections. In 2019, BJP's Pradeep Kumar won the seat with more than 5.66 lakh votes and a vote share of 50.4 per cent.

Muzaffarnagar: The Lok Sabha constituency, which is home to around 16 lakh voters, has been a BJP bastion since 2014. In the 2019 general polls, Union minister Sanjeev Balyan emerged victorious in a close fight with the late RLD chief Ajit Singh.

While Balyan bagged more than 5.73 lakh votes and a vote share of 49.5 per cent, Singh secured over 5.67 lakh votes and a vote share of around 49 per cent. In 2014, Balyan defeated BSP's Kadir Rana by a humongous margin of over 4.3 lakh votes. Balyan secured more than 6.53 lakh votes and a vote share of 59 per cent.

Rampur: The erstwhile bastion of the Samajwadi Party and its strongman Azam Khan has seen a tight contest between the SP and the BJP in the past decade. In 2014, BJP's Dr Nepal Singh emerged victorious with over 3.58 lakh votes and 37.5 per cent vote share, the first time a non-Muslim was elected from this seat.

In 2019, Azam Khan won the seat with more than 5.59 lakh votes and a vote share of 52.7 per cent. The BJP, however, won the seat back in the 2022 bypolls conducted after Khan was disqualified due to a three-year imprisonment sentence in connection with a 2019 hate speech case.

Moradabad: The constituency, also known as Pital Nagri, has swung between the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BSP) in the last decade. In 2019, Samajwadi Party's Dr ST Hasan garnered more than 6.49 lakh votes and commanded a vote share of more than 50 per cent. In 2014, BJP's Kunwer Sarvesh Kumar won the seat by more than 4.85 lakh votes and a vote share of 43 per cent.

Bijnor: The constituency, which includes five Assembly seats, has seen a shift from the BJP to the BSP in the last decade. In 2019, BSP's Malook Nagar won the seat with more than 5.56 lakh votes and a vote share of 51 per cent. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, BJP's Kunwar Bhartendra bagged this seat by securing more than 4.86 lakh votes and a vote share of 45.9 per cent.

Nagina: In 2019, BSP's Girish Chandra unseated BJP's Yashwant Singh by securing over 5.68 lakh votes. Singh, however, remained a close second as he got more than 4 lakh votes. In the 2014 general elections, BJP's Yashwant Singh won from the constituency reserved for Scheduled Castes with more than 3.67 lakh votes and a vote share of 39 per cent.