Rajasthan Lok Sabha polls 2024: Voting in Jaipur, Churu, 10 other seats in Phase-1. Key candidate and more

Rajasthan Lok Sabha polls 2024: Voting in Jaipur, Churu, 10 other seats in Phase-1. Key candidate and more

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The first phase of elections in the state will be conducted on April 19 across 12 out of a total of 25 constituencies. Read for more

Among these, the key constituencies to watch are Bikaner, Churu, Sikar, Nagaur and Jhunjhunu. Among these, the key constituencies to watch are Bikaner, Churu, Sikar, Nagaur and Jhunjhunu.

Lok Sabha polls 2024: The northwestern state of Rajasthan will go to polls in two phases. The first phase of elections in the state will be conducted on April 19 across 12 out of 25 constituencies. These constituencies are namely Ganganagar, Bikaner, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Jaipur Rural, Jaipur, Alwar, Bharatpur, Karauli-Dholpur, Dausa, and Nagaur. Among these, the key constituencies to watch are Bikaner, Churu, Sikar, Nagaur and Jhunjhunu.

Key candidates to watch for 

In Bikaner, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal will face off against Congress' Madan Gopal Meghwal whereas it will be a battle of the Yadavs in Alwar. In the battle for Jat dominance in Churu, the BJP has fielded paralympian Devendra Jhajharia against turncoat Rahul Kaswan, who is fighting on a Congress ticket this time around. 

In Nagaur, old rivalries might come to light as the BJP has fielded Jyoti Mirdha against Rashtriya Loktantrik Party's (RLP) Hanuman Beniwal. Sikar, a constituency located within the Shekhawati region, will see a riveting political battle between BJP's Swami Sumedhanand and CPI(M)'s Comrade Amra Ram. In Jhunjhunu, the BJP has fielded Shubhkaran Choudhary against Congress' Brijendra Singh Ola. 

Top issues in Bikaner, Churu, Sikar, Nagaur and Jhunjhunu

Bikaner

  • The seat was reserved for candidates from the Scheduled Caste (SC) community post the 2008 delimitation exercise.
  • Besides this, the much-renowned Bikaneri Bhujia industry is plagued with issues like unorganised production, high costs and a lack of governmental support. 

Churu

  • The constituency, located on Rajasthan-Haryana border, is faced with shortage of basic amenities such as water and electricity
  • Farmers face issues such as inadequate irrigation facilities, diminishing crop yields and falling income
  • Dissatisfaction among Jat leaders such as Satyapal Malik and Rahul Kaswan with the BJP
  • Since Churu is a Jat-dominant constituency, the allegations of sexual harassment of female wrestlers, most of whom are Jats, by BJP MP Brijbhushan Sharan Singh has become an emotive issue. 
  • Lack of any prominent industries other than agriculture
  • Polarisation of Hindu votes due to the Ram Mandir inauguration

Sikar

  • Farmers not getting fair price for their harvest, especially onions
  • Farmer community faces other issues such as inadequate irrigation facilities and mounting debts
  • Discontent among youth over the Agniveer scheme of recruitment for the Armed forces

Nagaur

  • Illegal mining, especially that of gravel, as well as masonry stone extraction
  • Mali community, a prominent SC community is demanding 12 per cent quota in government jobs and educational institutions
  • Shortage of electricity, mass complaints of electricity theft
  • Farmers unhappy with the government's low minimum support price (MSP) and limited coverage of crop insurance plan

Jhunjhunu

  • Lack of infrastructure and dangerous road conditions coupled with a deprivation of basic necessities
  • Scarce streetlights on poorly maintained roads
  • Lack of drinking water, medical and educational facilties
  • Rampant joblessness and disillusionment among youth due to the Agniveer scheme

List of BJP, Opposition candidates contesting in phase 1 

S. No.  Constituency BJP Opposition
1 Ganganagar Priyanka Balan Kuldeep Indora (Congress)
2 Churu  Devendra Jhajharia Rahul Kaswan (Congress)
3 Jhunjhunu Shubhkaran Choudhary Brijendra Ola (Congress)
4 Bikaner Arjun Ram Meghwal Madan Gopal Meghwal (Congress)
5 Sikar Swami Sumedhanand Comrade Amra Ram (CPI(M) )
6 Jaipur Manju Sharma Pratap Singh Khachariyawas (Congress)
7 Jaipur Rural Rao Rajendra Singh Anil Chopra (Congress)
8 Alwar Bhupender Yadav Lalit Yadav (Congress)
9 Nagaur Jyoti Mirdha Hanuman Beniwal (RLP)
10 Bharatpur Ramswaroop Koli Sanjana Jatav (Congress)
11 Dausa Kanhaiyalal Meena Murari Lal Meena (Congress)
12 Karauli-Dholpur Indu Devi Jatav Bhajan Lal Jatav (Congress)

Published on: Apr 18, 2024, 11:44 AM IST
