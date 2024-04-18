Rajasthan Lok Sabha polls 2024: Voting in Jaipur, Churu, 10 other seats in Phase-1. Key candidate and more

Lok Sabha polls 2024: The northwestern state of Rajasthan will go to polls in two phases. The first phase of elections in the state will be conducted on April 19 across 12 out of 25 constituencies. These constituencies are namely Ganganagar, Bikaner, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Jaipur Rural, Jaipur, Alwar, Bharatpur, Karauli-Dholpur, Dausa, and Nagaur. Among these, the key constituencies to watch are Bikaner, Churu, Sikar, Nagaur and Jhunjhunu.
Key candidates to watch for
In Bikaner, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal will face off against Congress' Madan Gopal Meghwal whereas it will be a battle of the Yadavs in Alwar. In the battle for Jat dominance in Churu, the BJP has fielded paralympian Devendra Jhajharia against turncoat Rahul Kaswan, who is fighting on a Congress ticket this time around.
In Nagaur, old rivalries might come to light as the BJP has fielded Jyoti Mirdha against Rashtriya Loktantrik Party's (RLP) Hanuman Beniwal. Sikar, a constituency located within the Shekhawati region, will see a riveting political battle between BJP's Swami Sumedhanand and CPI(M)'s Comrade Amra Ram. In Jhunjhunu, the BJP has fielded Shubhkaran Choudhary against Congress' Brijendra Singh Ola.
Top issues in Bikaner, Churu, Sikar, Nagaur and Jhunjhunu
Bikaner
Churu
Sikar
Nagaur
Jhunjhunu
List of BJP, Opposition candidates contesting in phase 1
|S. No.
|Constituency
|BJP
|Opposition
|1
|Ganganagar
|Priyanka Balan
|Kuldeep Indora (Congress)
|2
|Churu
|Devendra Jhajharia
|Rahul Kaswan (Congress)
|3
|Jhunjhunu
|Shubhkaran Choudhary
|Brijendra Ola (Congress)
|4
|Bikaner
|Arjun Ram Meghwal
|Madan Gopal Meghwal (Congress)
|5
|Sikar
|Swami Sumedhanand
|Comrade Amra Ram (CPI(M) )
|6
|Jaipur
|Manju Sharma
|Pratap Singh Khachariyawas (Congress)
|7
|Jaipur Rural
|Rao Rajendra Singh
|Anil Chopra (Congress)
|8
|Alwar
|Bhupender Yadav
|Lalit Yadav (Congress)
|9
|Nagaur
|Jyoti Mirdha
|Hanuman Beniwal (RLP)
|10
|Bharatpur
|Ramswaroop Koli
|Sanjana Jatav (Congress)
|11
|Dausa
|Kanhaiyalal Meena
|Murari Lal Meena (Congress)
|12
|Karauli-Dholpur
|Indu Devi Jatav
|Bhajan Lal Jatav (Congress)
Copyright©2025 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today