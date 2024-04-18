Rajasthan Lok Sabha polls 2024: Voting in Jaipur, Churu, 10 other seats in Phase-1. Key candidate and more

Lok Sabha polls 2024: The northwestern state of Rajasthan will go to polls in two phases. The first phase of elections in the state will be conducted on April 19 across 12 out of 25 constituencies. These constituencies are namely Ganganagar, Bikaner, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Jaipur Rural, Jaipur, Alwar, Bharatpur, Karauli-Dholpur, Dausa, and Nagaur. Among these, the key constituencies to watch are Bikaner, Churu, Sikar, Nagaur and Jhunjhunu.

Key candidates to watch for

In Bikaner, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal will face off against Congress' Madan Gopal Meghwal whereas it will be a battle of the Yadavs in Alwar. In the battle for Jat dominance in Churu, the BJP has fielded paralympian Devendra Jhajharia against turncoat Rahul Kaswan, who is fighting on a Congress ticket this time around.

In Nagaur, old rivalries might come to light as the BJP has fielded Jyoti Mirdha against Rashtriya Loktantrik Party's (RLP) Hanuman Beniwal. Sikar, a constituency located within the Shekhawati region, will see a riveting political battle between BJP's Swami Sumedhanand and CPI(M)'s Comrade Amra Ram. In Jhunjhunu, the BJP has fielded Shubhkaran Choudhary against Congress' Brijendra Singh Ola.

Top issues in Bikaner, Churu, Sikar, Nagaur and Jhunjhunu

Bikaner

The seat was reserved for candidates from the Scheduled Caste (SC) community post the 2008 delimitation exercise.

Besides this, the much-renowned Bikaneri Bhujia industry is plagued with issues like unorganised production, high costs and a lack of governmental support.

Churu

The constituency, located on Rajasthan-Haryana border, is faced with shortage of basic amenities such as water and electricity

Farmers face issues such as inadequate irrigation facilities, diminishing crop yields and falling income

Dissatisfaction among Jat leaders such as Satyapal Malik and Rahul Kaswan with the BJP

Since Churu is a Jat-dominant constituency, the allegations of sexual harassment of female wrestlers, most of whom are Jats, by BJP MP Brijbhushan Sharan Singh has become an emotive issue.

Lack of any prominent industries other than agriculture

Polarisation of Hindu votes due to the Ram Mandir inauguration

Sikar

Farmers not getting fair price for their harvest, especially onions

Farmer community faces other issues such as inadequate irrigation facilities and mounting debts

Discontent among youth over the Agniveer scheme of recruitment for the Armed forces

Nagaur

Illegal mining, especially that of gravel, as well as masonry stone extraction

Mali community, a prominent SC community is demanding 12 per cent quota in government jobs and educational institutions

Shortage of electricity, mass complaints of electricity theft

Farmers unhappy with the government's low minimum support price (MSP) and limited coverage of crop insurance plan

Jhunjhunu

Lack of infrastructure and dangerous road conditions coupled with a deprivation of basic necessities

Scarce streetlights on poorly maintained roads

Lack of drinking water, medical and educational facilties

Rampant joblessness and disillusionment among youth due to the Agniveer scheme

