Assam, Manipur floods leave 48 dead; over 16 lakh displaced in Assam, major rivers flow above danger level

Lakhs have been displaced as the flood situation has worsened in the northeastern states of Assam and Manipur following incessant rainfall. According to reports, the combined death toll in these two states stand at 48 as of July 3.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a ‘red alert’ for all northeastern states this week.

Heavy rainfall in northeastern states has exacerbated the flood situation prompting the authorities to evacuate thousands to relief camps due to extensive damage to homes and infrastructure.

The flood situation in Assam further deteriorated with over 16.5 lakh population affected in 29 districts with the major rivers flowing above the danger level across the state on July 4, officials said. Eight people died in the state after drowning in flood waters.

The worst affected districts in the state are Nagaon and Darrang in Central Assam and Karimganj in the Barak Valley.

An alert has been sounded in Kamrup (Metro) district with the Brahmaputra, Digaru and Kollong rivers flowing above the red mark. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will visit flood-affected areas in Maligaon, Pandu Port and Temple Ghat areas in Guwahati Metropolitan area today to take stock of the situation.

The CM chaired a meeting on the flood situation with all district commissioners on July 3 and directed them to expedite granting relief according to norms, complete all rehabilitation claims before August 15 and provide accurate information to the headquarters so that adequate relief can be ensured.

Meanwhile, 17 wild animals, including a rhino calf and hog deer, drowned in Kaziranga National Park, while 72 were rescued by the forest authorities, an official said. According to the official, 32 wild animals are currently under treatment and 25 others were released. The flood situation in Assam's Kaziranga National Park is still grim, as 173 forest camps in the park are still reeling under the flood situation.

"The park authorities and forest department have rescued 55 Hog Deer, two otters (infants), two Sambar, two Scops Owls, one rhino calf, one Indian Hare, one Jungle cat, etc," Sonali Ghosh, Field Director of Kaziranga National Park, told ANI.

On the other hand, incessant rainfall has caused flooding at several places in Manipur’s Imphal West and Imphal East districts, after two major rivers breached embankments, officials said prompting closure of schools in the state till July 4.

Manipur Water Resources and Relief and Disaster Management Minister Awangbow Newmai on Wednesday said the state is still vulnerable to flood as the major rivers are still flowing above the flood levels. The minister also said that severe flooding in Manipur is a fallout of the widespread deforestation, encroachment on the river banks and mass poppy plantation.

The Imphal river breached its embankment at Singjamei Oinam Thingel in Imphal West, and the Kongba river at Kongba Irong and parts of Keirao in Imphal East. The Iril river also overflowed at Sawombung and parts of Ksheteigao in Imphal East.