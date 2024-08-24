Assam minor gang rape case: Prime suspect dies in police custody; officials say he attempted to escape

The prime suspect in a gang rape case involving a 14-year-old girl died on Saturday while trying to evade police custody, authorities reported. Tafazul Islam, who was arrested the day before, was identified as one of three men involved in the horrific assault that occurred while the victim was walking home from tuition classes.

Islam was being escorted by police to the crime scene for further investigation when he reportedly jumped into a nearby pond. After an extensive two-hour rescue operation, his body was recovered, and he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The girl was assaulted by three men and was discovered unconscious by local residents and subsequently transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. Police are currently intensifying their efforts to locate the two remaining suspects connected to the case as community members continue to demand justice for the victim.

A team of psychiatrists has been mobilised to offer mental support and counselling to assist her in coping with the trauma.

Protests broke out in the area on Friday, as shopkeepers shuttered their businesses and various social and political groups demanded the apprehension of those responsible and enhanced security for women and girls.

Local politicians, such as Congress MLA Sibamoni Bora and AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam, denounced the incident and urged the perpetrators to be held accountable.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has pledged to take decisive action against the accused.

