Assam repeals Muslim Marriage Act: Why is it important, what it means for the state

In a step closer to the Uniform Civil code, Assam government has repealed the Muslim Marriage and Divorce Registration Act.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, in a social media post, said, “On 23.22024, the Assam cabinet made a significant decision to repeal the age-old Assam Muslim Marriages & Divorces Registration Act. This Act contained provisions allowing marriage registration even if the bride and groom had not reached the legal ages of 18 and 21, as required by law. This move marks another significant step towards prohibiting child marriages in Assam.”

What this essentially means

Muslims make 34% of Assam’s total population. A total of 94 registrars were empowered under the now repealed Act to register a marriage or divorce. The Assam government says the Special Marriage Act will now apply.

The state will now take custody of the 94 registrars operating under this Act, and they will be provided with a one-time financial compensation of Rs 2 lakh.

Chief Minister Sarma has repeatedly said that the Assam government is working towards introducing a UCC. At the same time, it has also been working on a Bill to ban polygamy, making it a criminal offence.

A Uniform Civil Code refers to a common set of laws that are applicable to all Indian citizens and are not based on religion in dealing with marriage, divorce, inheritance and adoption, among other personal matters.

The state government was in the final lap of its anti-polygamy Bill and was due to introduce it in the ongoing Assembly session. However, last week, Sarma suggested that it was likely to be put on hold for the time being with the state Cabinet looking to “align” it with a UCC.