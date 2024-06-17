Assembly by-polls 2024: Voting for 13 seats on July 10; full list of constituencies 

The Election Commission (EC) has released the schedule for bye-elections for 13 assembly constituencies across 7 states including West Bengal. The by-polls will be held for 1 seat in Bihar, 4 seats in West Bengal, 3 in Himachal, and 2 in Uttarakhand. One seat each is also up for byelections in Punjab and Tamil Nadu. The vacancy in these constituencies arose due to either death of certain candidates or resignation.

In West Bengal, by-elections will be held in Raiganj, Ranaghat Dakshin, Bagda, and Maniktala. Himachal Pradesh's Dehra, Hamirpur, and Nalagarh will be up for contest. Besides these, by-polls will be held for Punjab's Jalandhar West, Uttrakhand's Badrinath and Manglaur, Madhya Pradesh's Amarwara, Bihar's Rupauli, and Tamil Nadu's Vikravandi.

The election will be held on July 10 and the results will be declared on July 13.

States Constituencies Bihar Rupauli West Bengal Raiganj, Ranaghat Dakshin, Bagda, Maniktala Tamil Nadu Vikravandi Madhya Pradesh Amarwara Uttarakhand Badrinath, Manglaur Punjab Jalandhar West Himachal Pradesh Dehra, Hamirpur, Nalagarh

The AAP on Monday announced Mohinder Bhagat as its candidate for the Jalandhar West assembly seat. The by-election was necessitated following the resignation of Sheetal Angural as an AAP legislator. The BJP has, however, nominated Sheetal Angural as its candidate.

In Tamil Nadu's Vikravandi, the NDA candidate will be squaring off with the DMK nominee. Here, the AIADMK has decided to boycott the elections, saying the DMK would unleash "violence" and not allow people to vote "independently". C Anbumani of the Pattali Makkal Katchi, a constituent of the NDA in Tamil Nadu, will contest in the Vikravandi bypoll.



