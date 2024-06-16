'My political journey has begun': VK Sasikala's big announcement after Lok Sabha setback for AIADMK

Former AIADMK leader VK Sasikala on Sunday said that her political journey has begun and that she has planned to hold a campaign and meet people across Tamil Nadu. Sasikala, a close aide of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, said that in 2026, Amma (Jayalalithaa) govt will come to power in Tamil Nadu with a huge majority. The AIADMK suffered a massive setback as it could not win any seat in the recent Lok Sabha elections.

A day after the results were announced, Sasikala urged all party workers to come together. She said the AIADMK had never witnessed such successive electoral defeats. "There is no point in doing a solo performance. The time has come to decide whether the organisation should continue to suffer defeats or get back to success," she said.

Sasikala recalled that before she went to jail in 2017, she made every effort to safeguard the AIADMK. Later, the party lost the assembly elections and it also did not remain united. “As far as I am concerned, crores of workers who are reposing faith in the party and people of the State are important. Please, come forward all those genuinely keen on ensuring that the party should not get destroyed and the people of the State should progress," she said.

In the 2021 assembly elections, the AIADMK's tally dropped to 66 seats from 136 in 2016. The DMK under the leadership of Stalin, saw a surge of 44 seats to 133. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the AIADMK's vote share remained steady but it could not win any seat against the DMK-led alliance, which swept the polls.