Maharashtra to vote on November 20, Jharkhand to vote in two phases; result on November 23

The Election Commission (EC) announced the schedule for the Maharashtra and Jharkhand assembly elections today at 3:30 pm. While the term of the Maharashtra assembly ends on November 26, that of Jharkhand ends on January 5, 2025.

In Maharashtra, the ruling Mahayuti will be up against Maha Vikas Agadhi, which comprises Congress, Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena and Sharad Pawar's NCP.

In Jharkhand, while several parties will be in the fray, the direct contest will be between the BJP and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM). The Congress will also be a factor, but it is contesting in alliance with the JMM.

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 constituencies, voters

There are a total of 288 assembly constituencies in the state. Of this, there are 234 general constituencies, 25 SC seats and 29 ST constituencies.

The state has a total of over 9.63 crore voters, of which 4.97 crore are male and 4.66 crore are female voters. The state has around 1.85 crore young voters aged between 20-29 years. Maharashtra also has over 20.93 lakh first time voters aged 18-19 and 6.36 lakh differently abled voters.

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 schedule

The elections to the 288 assemblies will take place in a single phase on November 20 (Wednesday). The votes will be counted on November 23 (Saturday).

Source: X/@ECISWEEP

Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 constituencies, voters

There are a total of 81 assembly constituencies in the state. Of this, 44 seats are general and 28 are ST seats. Jharkhand has a total of 9 seats reserved for the SC community. The tribal state has around 2.6 crore voters, of which 1.29 crore are female and 1.31 crore are male. The state has approximately 66.84 lakh young voters and around 11.84 lakh first-time voters.

Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 schedule

The elections will take place in two phases across 81 constituencies. Polling for phase 1 will take place on November 13 and the second phase on November 20. The counting of votes will take place on November 23.