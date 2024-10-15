Assembly elections 2024: EC to announce schedule for Maharashtra, Jharkhand polls today

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday will announce the schedule for General Election to Legislative Assemblies of Maharashtra and Jharkhand. The poll body will announce the dates for Maharashtra and Jharkhand in a press conference at 03:30 pm today.

The term of the Maharashtra assembly is due to end on November 26 whereas that of Jharkhand ends on January 5, 2025.

Meanwhile, the ruling Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra has reached a consensus for 230 out of the total 288 assembly seats in the state, as per NCP's Praful Patel. Patel said, "We have reached a consensus on 225 to 230-235 seats. Once the other seats are finalised, we will let you know in the next 2-4 days."

His comment came days after the state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule said that talks on 90 per cent of the seats are complete and the remaining 10 per cent will be finalised in the next few days. The Mahayuti comprises the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena and NCP.

As per reports, the BJP is likely to fight on anywhere between 140-150 seats, the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena could contest 80 seats and the NCP may contest 55 seats.

Moreover, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance in the state has reached an agreement on 210 out of the 288 assembly seats in Maharashtra, as per Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Sanjay Raut.

Raut added that the MVA will also declare its list of candidates soon. Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Monday said that the MVA will fight on all 288 seats and will form the government in Maharashtra.

"We will overcome all the horrible tactics of the BJP that it uses in its politics and form a Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra. There is no issue of seat sharing. The MVA will fight on all 288 seats," Patole said. The MVA comprises the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP).

In Jharkhand, CM Hemant Soren on Monday said that the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led alliance will contest on all 81 seats in the upcoming assembly elections. He expressed confidence in JMM's electoral preparedness and said the alliance will regain power in the state.

Besides the two assembly elections, the EC can also announce the bypolls to three Lok Sabha and at least 47 assembly constituencies which are vacant due to various reasons.

The three Lok Sabha seats which are vacant are Wayanad in Kerala, Nanded in Maharashtra and Basirhat in West Bengal.

The Wayanad Lok Sabha seat was vacated by Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi as he retained the Rae Bareli seat after winning the polls from both the seats. Congress MP Vasant Chavan, who represented Nanded in Maharashtra, and Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Haji Sheikh Nurul Islam, who represented Basirhat in West Bengal, passed away recently.