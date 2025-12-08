India on December 8 warned China against the “selective targeting" and “arbitrary detention" of Indian nationals after a woman from Arunachal Pradesh was stopped while transiting through Shanghai airport, prompting a strong diplomatic protest from New Delhi.

Responding to concerns raised over the incident, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said it expected China to ensure that Indian citizens passing through its airports were not harassed or singled out.

Advertisement

Related Articles

“We expect the Chinese authorities to provide assurances that Indian citizens transiting through Chinese airports will not be selectively targeted, arbitrarily detained or harassed, and that international travel regulations will be respected," the ministry said.

It also advised Indian travellers to exercise caution while visiting or transiting through China.

The remarks came days after Prema Wangjom Thongdok, an Indian passport holder from Arunachal Pradesh, was reportedly held for hours at Shanghai Pudong Airport despite being eligible for 24-hour visa-free transit under Chinese rules.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal says, "We expect the Chinese authorities to provide assurances that Indian citizens transiting through Chinese airports will not be selectively targeted, arbitrarily detained or harassed and that regulations governing international air travel would be respected by the Chinese side. MEA would advise Indian nationals to exercise due discretion while travelling to China or transiting through the country."

Advertisement

Last week, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal had firmly reiterated India’s position on Arunachal Pradesh after the incident triggered diplomatic friction.

“Arunachal Pradesh is an integral and inalienable part of India… no amount of denial by the Chinese side is going to change this indisputable reality," he said.

Jaiswal added that New Delhi had lodged a strong demarche with Beijing both in Delhi and in China, calling the detention “arbitrary" and “most unhelpful" for ongoing efforts to stabilise bilateral ties.

“Actions of this nature undermine the trust and understanding both sides are trying to build," the MEA spokesperson said, stressing that the individual in question held a valid Indian passport and was on onward travel to Japan.