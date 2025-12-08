China to launch online visa application system in India on Dec 22 amid renewed travel ties

The Chinese Embassy in India will launch its online visa application system on December 22, introducing a streamlined digital process for travellers applying for Chinese visas. Announcing the update on Monday, Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong said applicants will now be able to fill out visa forms and upload all required documents directly through an official online portal.

Sharing the details in a post on X, Ambassador Xu Feihong wrote, "China Online Visa Application System will be officially launched by the Chinese Embassy in India on December 22, 2025. Applicants could enjoy convenience of filling out the form and uploading application materials online by visiting https://visaforchina.cn/DEL3_EN/qianzhengyewu. Welcome to visit this website for more details."

The Chinese Visa Application Service Center in New Delhi has also updated its operational details:

Business Hours: Monday to Friday, 9:00 am to 3:00 pm

Contact: +91-9999036735

Address: Concourse Floor, Shivaji Stadium Metro Station, Connaught Place, New Delhi 110001

The move comes after India formally restored the tourism and business visa regime for Chinese nationals in November 2025, ending a five-year freeze imposed after the 2020 border clashes.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed the full reinstatement last month, stating:

"Visas for tourists are being given to Chinese nationals and business visas were being given earlier. So you know, all those visas are now in place. The visa regime of tourism and business, etc, is fully functional."

India resumed issuing tourist visas to Chinese nationals worldwide in November 2025, expanding the limited reopening that began in July. Business visas continued as before.

The restoration of visas is one of several people-centric confidence-building measures agreed to by India and China this year. These include the resumption of direct commercial flights in October 2025 and the revival of the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra pilgrimage.