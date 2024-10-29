Congress fields highest number of candidates in Maharashtra; Uddhav Sena slips from 2019

The Congress has emerged as the single largest party in terms of fielding candidates in the upcoming assembly polls in Maharashtra. So far, the grand old party has fielded 102 candidates, followed by Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (85), and Sharad Pawar's NCP (82). The Maha Vikas Aghadi, as their alliance is referred to, has so far finalised seat-sharing for 268 of 288 seats.

So now, even if Uddhav Sena gets a majority of 20 seats that are yet to be decided, it won't cross 100. When the seat-sharing talks began, the Uddhav Sena said it was preparing to fight 120-125 assembly seats. In 2019, the undivided Sena, which was in alliance with the BJP, had contested 124 seats.

Today is the last day for filling the nomination and hectic talks are underway to decide 20 remaining seats.



Congress leaders are insistent on Versova, Byculla, and Wadala constituencies in Mumbai to get exchanged with the Shiv Sena, sources told India Today on Tuesday. However, Shiv Sena (UBT) has already announced its candidates for the seats that Congress is eyeing, but has offered Borivali and Mulund seats instead.

Congress state in-charge Ramesh Chennithala had reportedly called Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut and MLC Milind Narvekar, saying that the party would have to prepare for a friendly fight on the three seats if they're not exchanged.

The Mahayuti alliance, on the other hand, has announced candidates for 281 seats. The BJP has announced candidates for 146 seats, Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena on 78 and Ajit Pawar's NCP on 51.

The BJP, which initially wanted to contest on 150 seats, announced that they would contest on 146, leaving four seats for smaller allies -- the Yuva Swabhiman Party, Rashtriya Samaj Paksha, Republican Party of India (Athavale) and Jan Surajya Shakti Paksha. Shiv Sena has also left two seats out of its share of seats for the smaller parties.

Maharashtra Assembly elections will take place in a single phase on November 20.

(With inputs from Ritvick Arun Bhalekar)