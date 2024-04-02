'Atishi must be worried, Kejriwal has taken her name,' BJP hits back at AAP leader for 'will be arrested' claim

Hours after Atishi claimed that the ED would arrest her if she didn't join the BJP, the saffron party hit back at the AAP leader, saying she must be worried as Arvind Kejriwal has taken her name. "Atishi must be worried that the Aam Aadmi Party supreme leader Arvind Kejriwal seems to have taken her name and Saurabh Bharadwaj's name, saying the middlemen used to meet them," BJP leader and senior advocate Nalin Kohli said on Tuesday.

On Monday, ASG SV Raju, appearing for the ED, said that Kejriwal told the agency that Vijay Nair, a key accused in the excise policy case, did not report to him but Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj. As this information came out, the saffron party claimed that Kejriwal wanted to put Atishi in jail so that his wife Sunita Kejriwal can become the chief minister of Delhi.

Today, Nalin Kohli said their leader is pointing a finger towards them. "His (Kejriwal) two colleagues and other ministers are already in jail. He has already taken their resignation. Perhaps he has some other plans in mind to remove these ministers. But you just can't turn around and attack the BJP on some false allegation or false narrative in the hope that the questions that are being asked will not be asked."

The BJP leader said that the AAP has to answer the liquor scam in Delhi for which the investigative agency seems to have collected some credible material.

Earlier in the day, Atishi claimed that the BJP through one of her close aides approached her to join their party to save her political career. "And If I do not join the BJP then in the coming one month I will be arrested by ED."

She said the ED took Saurabh Bharadwaj and her name in the court on Monday, based on a statement available with ED and CBI for one and a half years. "This statement is in the charge sheet of ED. This statement is also in the charge sheets of CBI, so what was the reason for raising this statement? The reason for raising this statement was that now the BJP feels that despite Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, and Satyendra Jain being in jail, the Aam Aadmi Party is still united and strong. Now they are planning to put the next line of leadership of the Aam Aadmi Party in jail."

Atishi claimed that in the coming two months before the Lok Sabha elections, the ED will arrest 4 more AAP leaders - Saurabh Bharadwaj, Atishi, Durgesh Pathak, and Raghav Chadha.

Reacting to this, BJP's RP Singh said, "I too can make such baseless allegations. I too can say that Saurabh Bharadwaj called me up and requested me to protect them from Arvind Kejriwal who wants to put them behind bars and make Sunita Kejriwal the CM. This is their internal tussle which is coming out again and again in different manners."

He said the action will be taken against all whose names are involved in the case. "It is clear that the fight for the CM post has begun in AAP. Saurabh Bharadwaj and Atishi are on one side & Sunita Kejriwal and Arvind Kejriwal are on the other side."