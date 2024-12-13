Atul Subhash suicide case: Bengaluru police summons Nikita Singhania; asks her to appear within three days

Bengaluru techie suicide case: The Bengaluru City Police summoned Atul Subhash’s wife Nikita Singhania and asked her to appear before it within three days. This comes as a four-member team of Bengaluru police reached Khowa Mandi area in Uttar Pradesh’s Jaunpur district to paste the notice for her summons at the Singhania residence. Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash claimed his own life alleging harassment at the hands of Nikita and her family.

"Nikita Singhania to appear before the investigating officer at Marathahalli police station, Bengaluru, within three days for interrogation regarding the circumstances surrounding the death of her husband, Atul Subhash,” said Circle Officer (City) Ayush Srivastava, Bengaluru City Police.

The notice did not mention other members of her family, including her mother and brother, Nisha Singhania and Anurag Singhania, or her uncle Sushil Singhania even though the FIR mentioned their names.

Nisha Singhania and Anurag Singhania are believed to have fled their residence on Thursday. And at the time the police reached there to paste the notice, the main door of the house was locked and no member of the family was present.

Moreover, a case of abetment of suicide has been filed against Singhania and her family members.

ATUL SUBHASH’S COURT CASE

Lawyer Dinesh Mishra, who represented Subhash in a family court, highlighted that Subhash had presented an honest account of his experiences within the justice system. He asserted that neither the court nor the judge bore responsibility for Subhash's tragic decision to end his life. Mishra clarified that the court's recent order regarding alimony was not the cause of Subhash's suicide.

In July 2024, the Family Court of Jaunpur ordered Subhash to pay Rs 40,000 per month against a salary of Rs 84,000 for the upbringing of his child. Mishra noted that this amount was strictly for child support, with no alimony provision for Subhash's estranged wife, who is financially stable and earns a significant income.

"Atul probably thought the Rs 40,000 was excessive," Mishra said, suggesting that if Subhash felt this way, he should have pursued an appeal in the High Court. After paying the alimony, Subhash reportedly had Rs 44,000 left each month for his personal and family expenses, including rent.