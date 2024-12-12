Bengaluru techie suicide: Atul Subhash had to pay Rs 40,000 to wife for minor son against Rs 84,000 salary 

The recent death of 34-year-old AI engineer Atul Subhash has ignited a fiery discussion on social media and within the legal community, raising critical concerns about the potential misuse of legal provisions, particularly Section 498(A) of the Indian Penal Code. Subhash’s passing has rekindled a nationwide debate on the allegations faced by men and their families under this controversial section.

Related Articles

Lawyer Dinesh Mishra, who represented Subhash in a family court, emphasized that Subhash had presented an honest account of his experiences within the justice system, asserting that neither the court nor the judge bore responsibility for his tragic decision to end his life. Mishra clarified that the court's recent order regarding alimony was not the cause of Subhash's suicide.

In July 2024, the Family Court of Jaunpur ordered Subhash to pay Rs 40,000 per month for the upbringing of his child. The lawyer noted that this amount was strictly for child support, with no alimony provision for Subhash's estranged wife, who is financially stable and earns a significant income.

"Atul probably thought the Rs 40,000 was excessive," Mishra said, indicating that if Subhash felt this way, he should have pursued an appeal in the High Court. After paying the alimony, Subhash reportedly had Rs 44,000 left each month for his personal and family expenses, including rent.

Mishra reiterated that the justice system should not be blamed for individual decisions to take one's life, emphasising that the family court acted within legal precedent and due process. Expressing his sorrow over Subhash's tragic end, he stated, “Suicide is a tragic outcome and not a solution to any problem.” He also indicated his willingness to provide legal counsel to Subhash's family if they sought further advice.

The case has drawn attention beyond the courtroom, with Subhash's brother advocating for legal reforms to prevent similar tragedies. He highlighted the need for families in distress to receive appropriate legal guidance to avert desperate measures.

This news may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, please call a helpline: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830.