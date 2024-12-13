Atul Subhash suicide case: Bengaluru police team reaches UP’s Jaunpur, home to techie’s in-laws

Bengaluru techie suicide case: A four-member team of Bengaluru Police, including a woman police, has arrived in Jaunpur’s Kotwali, where Atul Subhash’s wife Nikita Singhania and her family hail from. This comes after Uttar Pradesh police said that they are yet to receive any official communication from Karnataka.

Related Articles

The team, looking into the allegations, is expected to question Nikita’s family.

Meanwhile, Atul Subhash’s mother-in-law and brother-in-law fled their home in Jaunpur on Thursday. A police official said that Nisha Singhania and her son Anurag alias Piyush Singhania left their home in Khowa Mandi area on a bike and have not returned since. Purported video clips of the duo fleeing are doing the rounds on social media.

A routine-level police have been deployed in the Khowa Mandi area to keep the law and order situation under control.

Kotwali police have, however, clarified that there have been no orders to arrest Nisha Singhania and the others, or to prevent them from leaving their home.

Atul Subhash’s wife Nikita and her family hail from Jaunpur but she works and lives in Delhi with her son.

ATUL SUBHASH SUICIDE CASE

The 34-year old techie died by suicide, claiming harassment by his wife and her family over alimony. Subhash left a 24-page suicide note and a video of 1.5 hours detailing the harassment he received over time from his estranged spouse. He claimed years of emotional distress, and also accused a judge who saw over the case of wrongdoing.

A case of abetment of suicide has been registered against Nikita Singhania and her family members. Atul Subhash’s family is demanding justice and strict action against the Singhania family.

The family had demanded Rs 40,000 per month for maintenance but then increased the claim to Rs 1 lakh.

Moreover, in 2022, Nikita Singhania had filed a complaint of harassment over dowry over Subhash and his family.