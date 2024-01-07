Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Details of Ram Lalla's darshan, aarti timings and more

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration: The countdown to the grand ceremony on January 22 has begun. Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha (consecration) of Ram Lalla (infant Lord Ram) in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.

After the consecration, the temple will be open for devotees to perform "aarti". Three different types of aartis will be performed at the temple for which passes will be issued free of cost. Only thirty people can reportedly attend each aarti. On January 22, the biggest day of the 7-day Ayodhya ceremony schedule, Lord Ram will be seated in the temple between 12:15 pm to 12:45 pm, which coincides with Mrigasira Nakshatra.



A lowdown on what to expect on January 22, details on Ram Lalla's darshan, aarti timings, and more

What are the aarti timings?

Ram Lalla Aarti is scheduled three times a day. Devotees can participate in the aarti at 6:30 am, 12:00 noon, and 7:30 pm. One requires a pass made by the Trust for which you must provide ID proof.

You can book an aarti pass online. Here's how

-- Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra i.e. srjbtkshetra.org

-- Enter your mobile number and log in using OTP

-- Click on the ‘Aarti' section

-- Select the date, type of aarti you wish to attend

-- Enter your name, address, photo, phone number

-- Collect the pass from temple counter

What about temple entry?

Electronic items and prasad are not allowed inside. Those attending the ceremony on January 22 need to reach the venue before 11.00 am. There is no dress code imposed by the Ram Temple Trust.

What is the consecration time?

Lord Ram will be seated in Ram temple on 22 January 2024. Vedic scholars of Kashi will perform the consecration ceremony. Lord Ram will be seated in the temple between 12:15 pm to 12:45 pm

What are the facilities for devotees?

The temple complex has world-class facilities, including ramps and lifts for the disabled and elderly, along with a passenger convenience center that can handle nearly 25,000 visitors.

How can one see Ram Lalla?

The entrance has 32 stairs through the Singh Gate, leading to the sanctum sanctorum where Ram Lalla can be seen from a distance of 30 feet.

What happens to the old statue of Ram Lalla?

The statue will be placed along his three brothers in the sanctum sanctorum of the grand temple.

What other temples are there in the complex?

Temples devoted to deities such as Lord Surya, Goddess Bhagwati, Lord Ganesha, Lord Shankar, Mata Annapurna, Pawan Putra Hanuman, Mata Shabari, Maharishi Vishwamitra, Maharishi August, Maharishi Valmiki, and Nishad Raj are there for devotees.