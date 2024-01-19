Ayodhya Ram Mandir Holiday: What is open on Jan 22, are banks closed. All the details

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Holiday: Several states have declared holiday for their employees on January 22, 2024 for the Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration. The Centre has announced half-day for all its offices, and PSU banks.

In a notification, the finance ministry said that all central government offices, central institutions, and central industrial establishments will be closed till 2:30 pm on January 22.

So which states have declared a holiday on January 22 for Ram Mandir inauguration?

Uttar Pradesh

All government offices and educational institutes in the state will be closed. The state has also announced a ban on the sale of meat and fish in the state on January 22.



Goa

Goa has declared January 22 to be a public holiday. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant ordered the closure of government offices and schools.

Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has declared holiday for every government office and

educational institutions in the state. Liquor shops will also be closed for the day

Haryana

State has announced a public holiday in the state on January 22. All schools and government offices in the state will also be closed. Additionally, CM Khattar declared closure of liquor shops in Haryana on January 22.

Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh government has declared holiday for all state government schools and colleges to celebrate the consecration ceremony of the new idol at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Also read: First pictures of Ram Lalla idol placed inside sanctum sanctorum out

Tripura

All the offices and educational institutions across the state will remain closed till 2:30 PM on 22 January to enable the employees to participate in the celebrations of Pran Pratishtha at

Ayodhya.

What about banks, are they close on January 22?

A PIB note says "Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha at Ayodhya will be celebrated on 22nd January, 2024 across India. To enable employees to participate in the celebrations, it has been decided that all Central Government Offices, Central Institutions and Central Industrial Establishments throughout India will be closed for half day till 1430 hours on 22nd January, 2024. It is also advised that all Ministries/Departments of Government of India may bring the above decision to the notice of all concerned."

This essentially means public sector banks, insurance companies, financial institutions and

regional rural banks will remain closed for half day on January 22 (till 2.30 pm). Private sector banks will remain open because going by the Reserve Bank of India's holiday list it is a working day.