Ayodhya Ram mandir ‘pran pratishtha’: 5 lakh devotees visit temple; CM Yogi Adityanath asks for patience

Ram temple 'pran pratishtha': More than 5 lakh people visited the Ram temple in Ayodhya on Tuesday, a day after the consecration ceremony on January 22. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asked officials to ensure proper crowd management so that devotees can conveniently offer their prayers to Ram Lalla.

CM Yogi Adityanath appealed to people to cooperate with officials and remain patient. He said this would allow everyone a chance for ‘darshan’ of the deity.

Doors of the newly-constructed Ram temple in Ayodhya opened for public at 6 am. The last entry of visitors was at 10 pm.

Magistrates have been deployed by the Ayodhya district magistrate at eight places in the city for crowd management. The state government said that the crowd seemed out of control several times but police personnel and officials immediately took control of the situation and made people line up for the 'darshan'.

CM Adityanath said in a post on X, "Conducted an on-site inspection of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple complex in Shri Ayodhya Dham today. On this occasion, necessary guidelines were also given to officials concerned to ensure easy and convenient darshan of Lord Shri Ram Lalla for the revered seers and devotees, and to run all necessary arrangements smoothly."

The chief minister held a meeting with officials and gave directions to make necessary arrangements for the safety, comfort and convenience of devotees after an aerial survey. He also discussed measures to manage the huge number of people coming to the temple with the temple trust officials.

The consecration of the new idol of Ram Lalla at the temple was done at an event led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.

