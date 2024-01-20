Ayodhya Ram Mandir prasad: Amazon pulled up for selling sweets with misleading claims

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) hauled up Amazon for allegedly engaging in deceptive trade practices by selling sweets with misleading claims of ‘Sri Ram Mandir Ayodhya Prasad'.

The ecommerce giant was sent a notice after a complaint by the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), alleging that Amazon was engaging in deceptive trade practices involving the sale of sweets under the guise of prasad (offering) from Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, which is all set for consecration on January 22.

Amazon has removed the sales options of Ram Mandir prasad (offering) and initiated action against the sellers after the notice. "We have received communication from the CCPA regarding misleading product claims by certain seller(s) and investigating them for violations. In the interim, we are taking appropriate action against such listings as per our policies," an Amazon spokesperson said.

The CCPA stated that the authorities observed that various sweets/food products are available for sale on Amazon, claiming them to be “Shri Ram Mandir Ayodhya Prasad” and enabling the sale of food products online that make false representations mislead consumers regarding the genuine characteristics of the product.

The product descriptions listed on Amazon for sale read ‘Sri Ram Mandir Ayodhya Prasad - Raghupati Ghee Ladoo, Ayodhya Ram Mandir Ayodhya Prasad, Khoya Khobi Ladoo, Ram Mandir Ayodhya Prasad - Desi Cow Milk Peda,’ among others.