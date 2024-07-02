'Baalak Buddhi kaa Vilaap': PM Modi sparks meme fest, labels Rahul Gandhi's speech as sympathy drama in Parliament

Prime Minister Narendra Modi sharply criticized Rahul Gandhi's recent speech in Parliament, dismissing it as "sympathy drama" and labeling Gandhi as "Balak Buddhi," implying a childish intellect. During his address, PM Modi suggested that when someone with a childish intellect loses all sense, they resort to lying and winking at each other in Parliament. He contrasted this with "vivek buddhi" or wisdom, highlighting a clash between immaturity and reason.

Balak Buddhi me na bolne ka thikana hota hai, na hi vyavhar ka thikana hota hai - PM

PM Modi accused the opposition of spreading misinformation on various issues, including Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), the constitution, reservation policies, the Agniveer scheme, Minimum Support Price (MSP), and controversies surrounding Rafale, HAL, LIC, and banks.

PM Modi is on full trolling today. Makes the balak buddhi understand the difference between scoring 99 out of 100 and 99 out of 543.



This is epic

He urged Speaker Om Birla to monitor and curb the lies propagated by the opposition, stressing that although the opposition might be immature, they should not be underestimated and must be watched closely.

"Kal Yahan Balak buddhi ka vilap chal rha tha"



Modi ji what did you eat in the breakfast today!

In his speech, Modi also drew a reference from the popular film "Gangs of Wasseypur," telling Rahul Gandhi, "Tumse na ho payega" (You won't be able to do it). He emphasized that his government seeks satisfaction rather than appeasement.

Participating in the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address, PM Modi highlighted that the nation had elected the NDA for its strong stance against corruption. He outlined his agenda for a third term, focusing on achieving a "Developed India" by 2047 and pledging to work tirelessly towards this goal.