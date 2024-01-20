Babar Road signage in Delhi defaced, gets 'Ayodhya Marg' sticker ahead of Ram Temple inauguration

Hindu Sena, a Right-wing outfit, on Saturday, defaced the signage for Babar Road two days before the grand ceremeony of the Ram Temple consecration in Ayodhya. Activists put a poster with Ayodhya Marg written on it. Hindu Sena president Vishnu Gupta said the outfit has been demanding for a long time that the name Babar Road should be changed.

Hindu Sena on January 8 had written a letter to the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) requesting it to rename Babar Road to Ayodhya Marg. Gupta, in the letter, had urged the civic body that the Babar Road, located in the Bengali Market in New Delhi, should be renamed as "Jihadi Babar tortured the people of India and forcibly converted Hindus, demolished our monasteries and temples and forcibly built mosques on them".

An NDMC official on Saturday told news agency PTI said they are getting the poster removed and will file a police complaint in the matter.

Hindu Sena activists put a sticker of 'Ayodhya Marg' on Babar Road in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/3gTKO5ZqHA — ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2024

Saturday is the fifth day of seven-day Vedic rituals to be followed ahead of the consecration of Lord Ram at Ayodhya temple. The week-long rituals commenced on Tuesday and will culminate on January 22 with the pran-prathistha ceremony. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to preside over the ceremonial installation of Ram Lalla.

As per the schedule on day 5, the sanctum santorum, where the Lord Ram idol was installed earlier this week, will be washed with the holy water of Saryu river. It will be followed by 'Vaastu shanti' and ‘Annadhivas’ rituals.

