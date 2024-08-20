Badlapur schoolgirls sexual assault case: From ‘rail-roko’ to formation of SIT — Top 10 updates here

The alleged sexual assault of two young girls at a Badlapur, Maharashtra school sent shockwaves through the community and ignited a fierce public outcry. The incident, which came to light when the girls complained of pain, led to a series of protests that escalated rapidly.

Outraged parents and locals took to the streets, demanding swift justice for the victims. The protests soon turned into a 'rail roko' agitation, disrupting train services and causing immense inconvenience to commuters. The situation further deteriorated as demonstrators turned violent, pelting stones at the school and the police.

Top updates about the case so far: