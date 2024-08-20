Badlapur schoolgirls sexual assault case: From ‘rail-roko’ to formation of SIT — Top 10 updates here

The alleged sexual assault of two young girls at a Badlapur, Maharashtra school sent shockwaves through the community and ignited a fierce public outcry. The incident, which came to light when the girls complained of pain, led to a series of protests that escalated rapidly.
Outraged parents and locals took to the streets, demanding swift justice for the victims. The protests soon turned into a 'rail roko' agitation, disrupting train services and causing immense inconvenience to commuters. The situation further deteriorated as demonstrators turned violent, pelting stones at the school and the police.
Top updates about the case so far:
Two young girls, aged three and four, were allegedly sexually abused by a 23-year-old male attendant in the school toilet. The school had no female staff appointed for the girls' toilets.
The incident came to light when one of the victims complained of pain in her private parts. She later informed her parents that the attendant had touched her inappropriately while she was using the toilet.
Concerned, the parents reached out to the family of the girl's friend, who revealed their daughter was also afraid to attend school. Both girls were examined by a local doctor, who confirmed they had been sexually assaulted.
The Maharashtra Police arrested the male attendant under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. However, the police station in-charge was later transferred for allegedly failing to take immediate action when the parents first reported the incident.
In response to the incident, the school management suspended the principal and two staff members. They also apologized and terminated the contract with the housekeeping firm responsible for hiring the accused.
The incident sparked angry protests, leading to vandalism at the school and stone-pelting at the Badlapur railway station. Protesters blocked railway tracks, disrupting train services on the Kalyan–Karjat section.
The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) announced it would send a team to Thane to investigate the incident. The state government suspended three police officials, including a senior inspector, for negligence in handling the case.
The Chief Minister’s Office warned of legal action against the school management if found negligent. The Chief Minister also instructed the Thane police commissioner to handle the case with urgency and efficiency.
CM Eknath Shinde proposed measures to enhance school safety, including the installation of complaint boxes in schools and stricter scrutiny of staff who interact with students. A review was also called to ensure the establishment of Sakhi Savitri committees, which support and safeguard students in schools.
Copyright©2025 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today