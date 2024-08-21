Badlapur sexual assault case: Custody of accused extended till Aug 26, Ujjwal Nikam appointed special public prosecutor -- top points to know

A local court on Wednesday extended the police custody of the man arrested for allegedly sexually abusing 2 girls at a Badlapur school till August 26. The accused, who was arrested on August 17, was produced before a magistrate at Kalyan in the district this morning amid tight security, newswire PTI reported.
He was employed as an attendant at the school where the incident took place last week. He allegedly abused 2 kindergarten girls in the toilet of the school.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday announced that high-profile lawyer Ujjwal Nikam has been appointed as the special public prosecutor in the Badlapur sexual assault case.
Top developments in Badlapur school case so far
- Devendra Fadnavis also told reporters on Tuesday that a chargesheet in the case will be filed immediately and the matter will be heard in the fasttrack court.
- On his appointment as the special public prosecutor in the Badlapur case, Nikam said that his job will begin after the charge sheet in the case has been filed.
- Nikam added that while he understands the people's anger over the issue, the accused should also get a fair opportunity to defend himself.
- Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde decried the protests that rocked Badlapur on Tuesday as being 'politically motivated'. Shinde said that generally, locals are involved in the protest but in this case, people came from outside.
- He also mentioned that the protestors were not willing to move from the place even when state minister Girish Mahajan assured the protestors of action and explained that their demands have been fulfilled, while adding that the protestors wanted to defame the government.
- Senior Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut claimed that the police was allegedly pressurised to not file an FIR in the case. He also questioned the Supreme Court for not taking cognisance of the incident.
- Parents of the children claimed that they were forced to wait for around 12 hours before the police filed an FIR.
- Massive protest broke out on Tuesday after parents of the children and local citizens blocked railway tracks at the Badlapur station. They also ransacked a local police station and demanded strict punishment for the accused.
- After the protests took a violent turn, the Maharashtra government set up a special investigation team (SIT) headed by senior IPS officer Arti Singh to probe the incident.
- A total of 25 police officials were injured in the stone pelting at the Badlapur station and other parts of the city on Tuesday. At least 72 persons have been arrested in connection with the violence so far.