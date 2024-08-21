Badlapur sexual assault case: Custody of accused extended till Aug 26, Ujjwal Nikam appointed special public prosecutor -- top points to know

A local court on Wednesday extended the police custody of the man arrested for allegedly sexually abusing 2 girls at a Badlapur school till August 26. The accused, who was arrested on August 17, was produced before a magistrate at Kalyan in the district this morning amid tight security, newswire PTI reported.

He was employed as an attendant at the school where the incident took place last week. He allegedly abused 2 kindergarten girls in the toilet of the school.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday announced that high-profile lawyer Ujjwal Nikam has been appointed as the special public prosecutor in the Badlapur sexual assault case.

Top developments in Badlapur school case so far