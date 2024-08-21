Badlapur sexual assault: SIT formed, Uddhav Thackeray demands fast-track probe, thousands protest; top points

Badlapur sexual assault case: Badlapur witnessed massive protests on Tuesday after two kindergarten girls, aged three and four, were sexually abused by a sweeper at their school. As angry protesters took to vandalising the school and disrupting train services, the administration suspended internet services there.

The girls were sexually abused on August 13 at the school toilet, the police stated. The incident came to light when one of the girls narrated the incident to their parents on August 16. The accused was arrested on August 17.

Here are the latest developments in the case: