Badlapur sexual assault: SIT formed, Uddhav Thackeray demands fast-track probe, thousands protest; top points

Badlapur sexual assault case: Badlapur witnessed massive protests on Tuesday after two kindergarten girls, aged three and four, were sexually abused by a sweeper at their school. As angry protesters took to vandalising the school and disrupting train services, the administration suspended internet services there.
The girls were sexually abused on August 13 at the school toilet, the police stated. The incident came to light when one of the girls narrated the incident to their parents on August 16. The accused was arrested on August 17.
Here are the latest developments in the case:
- Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray demanded the Badlapur case to be fast-tracked and speedy justice ensured to the victims. Thackeray said that women are not safe even though the state government is running the Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin scheme. He also claimed that the school was linked to certain BJP leaders.
- On Tuesday, thousands of protesters gathered to block railway tracks at Badlapur station, leading to massive disruption of local train services and diversion of some long-distance trains. Police lathicharged at the protesters and broke the gathering up after nine hours.
- Meanwhile, the school management has suspended the principal, a class teacher, and a female attendant over the incident. The state government has also ordered the suspension of three police officials, including a senior police inspector, for alleged dereliction of duty in probing the sexual abuse of the two girls.
- A special investigation team (SIT) has been formed, headed by senior IPS officer Arti Singh, to probe the Badlapur incident. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said they also ordered the suspension of three police officials.
- Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde said that action would also be taken against the school. The police had found that the CCTV installed in the school was not working.
- The accused was arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and sections 65(2) (rape on girl under twelve years of age), 74 (assault or criminal force with the intent to outrage modesty), 75 (sexual harassment offences), and 76 (assault or criminal force used with the intent to disrobe) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
- Moreover, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) would also send a team to Thane to investigate the matter. It also questioned the delay in filing the FIR.
- NCPCR Chairperson Priyank Kanungo said, "The school's attitude in this case was insensitive. They tried to suppress the case. The concerned police station did not register an FIR in due time... Action should be taken against school administration or those responsible for not registering the FIR and suppressing the case."