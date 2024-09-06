Bajrang Punia gets big ticket appointment merely hours after joining Congress, becomes Working Chairman of Kisan Congress

In a swift and strategic move, wrestler Bajrang Punia has been named the Working Chairman of the All India Kisan Congress mere hours after his official induction into the Indian National Congress (INC). The party announced Punia’s appointment today, marking a significant addition to its leadership as it gears up for the upcoming elections in the state of Haryana.

After days of speculation, Punia and his fellow wrestler and Olympian, Vinesh Phogat formally joined the Congress party earlier today. Their entry was celebrated in the presence of the party’s General Secretary, KC Venugopal. The duo also sought blessings from Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge during their visit.

In fact, the recent political landscape has been abuzz with rumours about Punia and Phogat entering politics. These speculations intensified following Phogat’s return from the Paris Olympics, where she faced disqualification.

In fact, what led to the rumours intensifying was the meeting between Punia and Phogat with Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi two days ago. Gandhi shared a photo of the meeting on his Instagram account, hours after the meeting, with the caption: “Met and had a conversation today with wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia, who have made the country proud by winning multiple medals for India.”

Vinesh Phogat’s Support for Farmers

Most importantly, the appointment of Punia to a key Congress position comes on the heels of Phogat's increasingly active involvement in supporting the ongoing farmers’ protests. Recently, she stood alongside farmers at the Shambhu border as their demonstration for a legal guarantee of the Minimum Support Price (MSP) reached its 200th day on August 31.

During that time, when questioned about the possibility of running in the upcoming elections if nominated by Congress from Haryana, Phogat had emphasized her focus on farmers’ welfare. “I don't want to talk about it. I have come to meet my family members (farmers) and if you spin it, their fight and struggle will be wasted. The focus shouldn't be on me, but on the farming community. I am a sportsperson and a citizen of India; elections are not my concern. My only focus is on the welfare of farmers,” she had told reporters.



