Bali travel alert:  Indian Consulate releases fresh advisory for tourists, check important rules here

The Consulate General of India in Bali on Thursday issued a detailed advisory for Indian nationals travelling to Indonesia. The advisory outlines key immigration rules, safety precautions, local laws and emergency guidelines, urging visitors to remain cautious and well informed during their stay.

Check Passport validity before travel

Advertisement

Indian tourists have been asked to ensure that their passport has more than six months’ validity from the date of departure from Indonesia. Immigration authorities in Bali do not permit entry if passport validity is less than six months.

📢Consulate General of #India in Bali issues guidance for Indian tourists visiting Bali as of 05.03.2026.



To smoothen your arrival in Bali, please fill the online forms in advance on e-VOA, Tourist Levy, and All Indonesia Immigration: @cgibali pic.twitter.com/vWv6jmmZhY — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) March 5, 2026

Travellers must also make sure their passports are in proper condition. Pages should not have significant damage, tears or water exposure. Immigration, customs and quarantine matters fall under the jurisdiction of Indonesian authorities.

Advertisement

Although visa on arrival is available for Indian nationals at Bali airport, the Consulate has strongly recommended applying for an e-visa in advance to avoid long queues.

“This will significantly reduce your wait time upon arrival at Bali airport.”

Applications can be made through

eVOA https://evisa.imigrasi.go.id/

Tourist Levy http://lovebali.baliprov.go.id/

All Indonesia Immigration https://imigrasi.go.id/

Stay alert in tourist areas

The advisory highlights incidents of mobile phone and gold chain snatching and ATM card skimming, especially in popular tourist areas such as Kuta, Seminyak, Canggu and Jimbaran. Travellers have been advised to remain alert while walking on busy streets or riding motorbikes.

Tourists should withdraw cash from bank branch ATMs wherever possible and avoid using public Wi Fi networks for financial transactions or accessing personal information.

Advertisement

The Consulate has also clarified that an Indian Driving License is not valid in Indonesia. Those renting scooters or bikes must carry an International Driving Permit. In case of an accident, not having the permit could lead to issues with local police and insurance claims.

Rental vehicles and adventure Activities

Before renting any vehicle including two wheelers, four wheelers, ATVs, jet skis or boats, tourists must check insurance coverage carefully. Many rental vehicles in Bali are not insured for accidents, and renters may be held responsible for vehicle damage as well as third party injuries.

The advisory notes that several drowning incidents involving Indian nationals have occurred in hotel and villa swimming pools and during sea activities in recent years. Visitors are advised to supervise children near water at all times and ensure lifeguards are present when pools are in use.

Travellers planning to participate in activities such as ATV rides, banana boat rides, hiking, mountain climbing, snorkelling or rafting have been asked to exercise caution. They should avoid hiking or climbing alone, carry required medicines, hire licensed guides where mandatory, maintain medical insurance and keep a local mobile connection. Rescue operations in mountainous areas can take considerable time due to the large number of tourists.

Advertisement

Caution during Sea travel

The Consulate observed that boat and ferry accidents have been occurring more frequently.

Many vessels may not have sufficient life jackets, and passengers are advised to carry their own where possible.

Tourists should board boats only at official government approved ports such as Sanur, Serangan, Benoa, Tanjung Benoa and Kedonganan. These ports are monitored by authorities, allowing quick coordination with search and rescue teams during emergencies. Boats operating from unofficial ports are not tracked, which may delay rescue efforts.

Health insurance and medical costs

Travellers have been strongly encouraged to purchase adequate travel health insurance before visiting Bali, as medical treatment costs can be high.

For water sports activities, tourists should choose reputed and well established operators. This is especially important for parasailing, where improper harnessing may result in serious accidents.

Use licensed taxis only

The advisory recommends using licensed metered taxis, hotel taxi desks or trusted ride hailing applications. Unofficial or unregistered taxis have been linked to theft of belongings left in vehicles, harassment, assault and other mistreatment.

Be aware of natural disasters

Indonesia is prone to natural disasters including floods, landslides, volcanic eruptions, earthquakes, storms, turbulent sea conditions, tsunamis and high waves. Travellers have been advised to monitor weather conditions while planning trips across the country.

Advertisement

Strict drug laws

The advisory reiterates that bringing or consuming banned narcotics in Bali is illegal. All cannabis based products including cannabis, hemp, CBD, THC, hash and edibles are illegal in Indonesia. A medical prescription does not provide exemption.

Indonesia enforces strict penalties for drug related offences, including imprisonment, fines, deportation or even the death penalty.

Respect local

Tourists have been urged to respect Balinese traditions and religious practices.

Foreign visitors are not allowed to enter the innermost areas of temples except for prayer purposes and must wear traditional Balinese attire while praying.

Travellers should also familiarise themselves with the Do’s and Don’ts issued by the Bali Provincial Government to ensure compliance with local regulations.

Consular support

Indian nationals have been advised to refer to the Guide to Consular Services to understand what assistance the Indian Government can provide while they are abroad.

For regular updates, travellers can follow the Consulate’s social media accounts on Instagram and Facebook at consulateindbali, and on X and YouTube at CGIIBali.

The Consulate has emphasised that staying informed, cautious and respectful of local laws is key to ensuring a safe and smooth visit to Bali.