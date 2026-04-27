Banaras, Ayodhya to Maharashtra: 2 new Amrit Bharat trains from April 28; Check routes and stoppages

Indian Railways will launch two new Amrit Bharat Express trains from Uttar Pradesh on April 28, expanding connectivity between the state and Maharashtra with services from Banaras to Hadapsar and Ayodhya Cantt to Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT).

The trains are part of the Amrit Bharat category, which is designed to provide affordable long-distance services aimed at lower and lower-middle-income passengers.

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According to the railway administration, the Banaras-Hadapsar Amrit Bharat Express will begin its inaugural run from Banaras on April 28.

"The Railway Administration has decided to introduce the new Banaras–Hadapsar–Banaras Amrit Bharat Express (Daily) for the convenience of passengers; the inaugural run of this service will take place from Banaras on April 28, 2026," Shashi Kant Tripathi, Chief Public Relations Officer, North Central Railway, said in a statement.

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Banaras-Hadapsar Amrit Bharat Express

The inaugural special service, train number 02531, will depart Banaras at 16:45 hrs. It will run with 22 coaches comprising 8 Sleeper Class, 11 General Class, 2 SLR coaches, and 1 pantry car.

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The train will halt at 18 stations en route: Gyanpur Road, Prayagraj, Fatehpur, Govindpuri, Orai, Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi, Bina, Rani Kamlapati, Narmadapuram, Itarsi, Harda, Khandwa, Bhusawal, Jalgaon, Manmad, Koparagaon, Ahilyanagar, and Daund Chord Line.

Ayodhya Cantt-LTT Amrit Bharat Express

Indian Railways will also start the Ayodhya Cantt-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Amrit Bharat Express on the same day.

The Railway Administration will operate the new Amrit Bharat Express (Train Nos. 22111/22112) between Lokmanya Tilak Terminus and Ayodhya Cantt. This service is scheduled to be inaugurated on April 28, 2026, from Ayodhya Dham Station.

Its inaugural special service, train number 02212, will depart Ayodhya Dham at 16:45 hrs. It will also operate with 22 coaches comprising 8 Sleeper Class, 11 General Class, 2 SLR coaches and 1 pantry car.

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The train will stop at 12 stations: Sultanpur, Maa Belha Devi Dham Pratapgarh, Prayagraj, Manikpur, Satna, Jabalpur, Itarsi, Bhusawal, Jalgaon, Nashik Road, Kalyan and Thane.

The two new services are expected to improve rail links between Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra while adding lower-cost long-distance travel options for passengers.