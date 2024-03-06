Bangalore cafe blast: Rs 10 lakh reward announced for tip on bomber, NIA releases pic

The National Investigation Agency on Wednesday announced a Rs 10 lakh cash reward for any information on the suspect who placed low-intensity IED in the Rameshwaram cafe in Banglore leading to a blast on March 1. In a statement, the anti-terror agency said the informant's identity would be kept confidential. The NIA also released a sketch of the accused in the 'wanted' poster.

The anti-terror agency took over the probe into the blast on Monday, in which 9 people were injured. Bengaluru police have registered a case under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Explosive Substances Act in connection with the explosion.

CCTV videos from the area showed the suspect, wearing a mask and clad in a grey t-shirt and cap, entering the cafe.

The man ordered some food and spent around nine minutes inside the cafe before leaving the place.

He left behind a bag which had the IED that caused the blast.