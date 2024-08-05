Bangladesh crisis: As Sheikh Hasina resigns, protesters set Awami League office on fire, vandalise Mujibur Rahman's statue

Hours after embattled Sheikh Hasina resigned as Bangladesh Prime Minister and left Dhaka, agitated protesters set the Awami League's office in the capital city on fire. A mob vandalised Sheikh Hasina's father and former Bangladesh President Sheikh Mujibur Rahman statue in Dhaka.

BBC, citing a demonstrator, reported that the scenes are reminiscent of Saddam Hussein's statue being taken down in Iraq in 2003. Some personal cars of ministers abandoned in the area were also being damaged by the crowd, while other people were climbing on top of armoured vehicles. The army troops on the streets seem relieved by Hasina's departure.

Related Articles

The protesters also stormed the Gono Bhaban, the official residence of the Prime Minister. They were seen overturning furniture, smashing glass doors, and taking away different items.

Sheikh Hasina resigned and left the country after weeks of anti-government violence that left more than 300 people dead.

BBC also reported widespread looting in Dhaka. Demonstrators reportedly broken into and damaged the residence of Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan in the Dhanmondi area of the capital. Across the city, the report said, at the prime minister's official residence, people had been seen taking furniture from Sheikh Hasina's office.

In the eastern city of Sylhet, the offices of the deputy commissioner and superintendent of police had reportedly been set on fire, while the homes of several councillors have also been attacked.

The Indian security agencies are monitoring a C-130 aircraft with call sign AJAX1431 since 10 kms from the Indian border with Bangladesh and it is heading towards Delhi. It is believed that Sheikh Hasina and some members of her entourage are on this plane. The C-130 aircraft is expected to reach around 1700-17:15 hours at a runway in Delhi.

Former Foreign Secretary and ex-Ambassador to Bangladesh Harsh Vardhan Shringla said the Opposition BNT or Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami had joined the protest and they have put in the violence in the protest. He said the involvement of foreign powers who are inimical to Bangladesh's interest and to India's security can't be ruled out. "You cannot rule out the fact that certain interests have been fishing in troubled waters. But I think the situation itself was a result of several underlying factors, inherent within Bangladesh."

Shringla said there were underlying factors behind the protests. "On the face of it, it has been the quota issue that the students have put forward. But there are underlying economic factors. Covid has hit Bangladesh's economy very hard. In addition to that, the Ukraine conflict has resulted in spiking the prices of essential commodities. They had a very difficult balance of payment. Inflation has gone up by 17-20%. So, all of this is essentially now coming to a situation where people are expressing their frustration on the streets. So, I would also look at it as an economic factor and opportunists - whether it is the Opposition BNT or Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami. They have joined the protest and they have put in the violence in the protest."