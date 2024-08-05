'I am taking full responsibility': Meet General Waker-Uz-Zaman, the man in charge of Bangladesh right now

Hours after Sheikh Hasina's resignation and her departure from Bangladesh, General Waker-Uz-Zaman, the Chief of Army Staff, took over and announced the formation of an interim government.

"I am taking full responsibility," he declared in a televised address.

Hasina, 76, vacated the Prime Minister's residence amidst escalating protests. She is reportedly expected to land in India and is most likely expected to fly to London.



General Waker-Uz-Zaman confirmed her resignation on state television, stating, "The country has suffered a lot. The economy has been hit, many people have been killed - it is time to stop the violence. I hope after my speech, the situation will improve."

So who is General Waker-Uz-Zaman?

A seasoned infantry officer, General Waker-Uz-Zaman has dedicated nearly four decades to military service, including two tours as a UN peacekeeper. He began his tenure as Chief of Army Staff in June, succeeding General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed. His extensive experience includes commanding an infantry battalion, an independent infantry brigade, and an infantry division. He has also held significant staff positions at the Infantry Brigade, School of Infantry and Tactics, and Army Headquarters.

Educated at the Bangladesh Military Academy, General Waker-Uz-Zaman furthered his studies at the Defence Services Command and Staff College in Mirpur and the Joint Services Command and Staff College in the UK. He holds advanced degrees in Defence Studies from both the National University of Bangladesh and King's College, University of London.

As the principal staff officer to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the Armed Forces Division, General Waker-Uz-Zaman played a critical role in shaping national defence strategies and international peacekeeping efforts. His contributions have earned him the Army Medal of Glory (SGP) and the Extraordinary Service Medal (OSP) for his efforts in modernizing the army.