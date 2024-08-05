'It will spill over': Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus says India’s position on Bangladesh 'hurts'

Nobel laureate and Grameen Bank founder Muhammad Yunus fears the ongoing turmoil in Bangladesh could spill over into neighboring countries.

He was particularly disheartened by India's stance on the protests, which it deemed an internal matter, saying it "hurts."

"If there is a fire in the brother’s house, how can I say it is an internal affair?," Yunus was quoting as saying in an interview to the Indian Express. At 84, Yunus has had a contentious relationship with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who has reportedly left the country.

Facing corruption charges in Bangladesh, which he denies, Yunus criticized the government's lack of communication with the people, attributing it to their unchallenged rule over three terms. "It is one country, one party, one leader, one narrative," the told the paper.

Protests in Bangladesh have intensified, with Hasina reportedly resigning amid the upheaval. Jamuna TV reported her resignation following massive protests against her government, which have claimed over 106 lives since Sunday.

How it all started

The protests stemmed from anger over a controversial quota system that reserved 30 percent of government jobs for relatives of veterans from the 1971 War of Independence.

The demonstrations, led by student groups like 'Students Against Discrimination,' initially protested the quota system but have now escalated into demands for Hasina's resignation. The Supreme Court's decision on July 21 to scrap most quotas did little to quell the unrest, as protesters continued to seek justice for those killed, the restoration of internet connections, and the reopening of campuses.

Violence and protests have marred the country's landscape, with critics accusing Hasina's government of using excessive force, a charge the government denies. Hasina's administration initially dismissed the involvement of students in the protests, blaming the Islamic party Jamaat-e-Islami and the main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) for the clashes.

The economic backdrop of these protests cannot be ignored. Bangladesh's economy, once one of the fastest-growing globally, has stagnated, with inflation around 10 percent and shrinking dollar reserves. High youth unemployment and stagnant job growth in the private sector have made public sector jobs, with their regular wage hikes and privileges, highly sought after.

Hasina's fourth consecutive term in office, secured in a January election boycotted by the BNP, has been marred by allegations of sham elections and government repression. The BNP claimed that millions of its supporters were persecuted, with thousands arrested in the lead-up to the election. Hasina, however, has blamed the BNP for instigating anti-government protests, which have led to significant violence and unrest.

