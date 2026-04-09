Banks open or closed on April 9? What customers in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry should know

With assembly elections scheduled across multiple states on April 9, 2026, bank customers in Assam, Kerala and Puducherry are checking whether branches will remain open or closed on polling day. While the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has not officially listed April 9 as a nationwide bank holiday, local conditions tied to elections may affect branch operations.

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Are banks closed on April 9 in Assam for the assembly elections?

Assam will vote for all 126 Assembly constituencies on April 9. On polling days, bank branches in the state are typically shut or operate with limited staff to facilitate voting and ensure employee participation in the electoral process.

Although there is no blanket RBI notification marking it as a national holiday, customers in Assam should expect most physical branches to remain closed or partially functional on election day.

Will Kerala banks observe a holiday on April 9 2026?

Kerala is also going to the polls on April 9 as part of the multi-state Assembly elections. Similar to Assam, bank branches in the state are likely to remain closed in areas where polling is taking place.

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Bank holidays linked to elections are usually declared at the state or local level, which means closures may vary across districts. Customers are advised to check with their respective branches for confirmation.

Are Puducherry bank branches closed tomorrow due to elections?

Puducherry will also witness polling on April 9. Bank branch operations here are expected to be impacted, with closures or reduced functioning in polling regions.

As with other states, election-related holidays are not always reflected in the RBI's central calendar, as they depend on local administrative notifications.

Which banks are affected by the April 9 holiday?

The impact is not limited to specific banks. Both public sector and private sector bank branches in polling regions may remain closed or operate with minimal staff, depending on local directives.

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Additionally, by-elections scheduled on the same day in states such as Goa, Karnataka, Nagaland and Tripura could also lead to disruptions in branch-level services in those regions.

Can customers use ATMs and online banking during the holiday?

Despite possible branch closures, digital banking services will continue to function as usual. Customers can access ATMs, mobile banking and internet banking without interruption. Essential services such as cash withdrawals, fund transfers and bill payments will remain available, ensuring that routine banking needs are not affected by the holiday.