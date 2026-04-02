Free travel, Rs 3,000 pension, Rs 25 lakh insurance: Key UDF, LDF promises for Kerala

As Kerala prepares for the April 9 Assembly elections, both the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) and the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) have released their manifestos, detailing their promises for the state's development and welfare.

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Here's a breakdown of what each front is offering to voters

UDF Manifesto

The UDF's manifesto, unveiled on Thursday, focuses primarily on welfare, financial assistance, and support for women and small businesses. Key promises include:

Free travel for women on all Kerala state transport buses

Welfare pensions raised to Rs 3,000 per month

Rs 1,000 monthly assistance for college-going girl students

Rs 25 lakh insurance scheme for every family in Kerala

Interest-free loans of Rs 5 lakh for small businesses

Development of the airline sector in the state

Revision of wages for scheme workers like ASHA and Anganwadi workers

Financial assistance to MSMEs with a turnover of Rs 100 crore

Tribal university to be established in Wayanad

These promises reflect the UDF’s focus on welfare, economic assistance for small businesses, and the development of key sectors like education and transport.

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LDF Manifesto

The ruling LDF's manifesto, released by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, highlights a mixture of welfare measures and developmental goals. Here are the key pledges:

Elimination of absolute poverty in the state

Welfare pensions to be increased to Rs 3,000 per month

Identification of 5 lakh families living in extreme poverty for targeted assistance

Special focus on Scheduled Castes, fisherfolk, and Antyodaya beneficiaries

Improved care for the elderly and bedridden patients

Campus placements for students completing their studies

Expansion of skill training programs and the “Back to Campus” initiative to enhance job readiness

Increase women’s participation in the workforce to 50%

Strengthening support systems for women, including safe travel, childcare, and skill training

Rs 2 lakh crore investment over the next five years to boost industries and job creation

Development of new industrial corridors and innovation hubs

Kerala's elections, set for April 9, will see 140 Assembly seats contested. In the 2021 Assembly elections, the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) led by CM Pinarayi Vijayan secured a historic second consecutive term, winning 99 seats with a 45% vote share amid 73.9% turnout-the first such re-election for any Kerala alliance since 1982.

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The opposition UDF managed 41 seats (down from 47 in 2016) with 39.5% votes, while the BJP-led NDA drew a blank despite improving its vote share to 12.4% from 10.5%, reflecting LDF dominance in a polarised three-cornered contest.