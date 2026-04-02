Free travel, Rs 3,000 pension, Rs 25 lakh insurance: Key UDF, LDF promises for Kerala

As Kerala prepares for the April 9 Assembly elections, both the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) and the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) have released their manifestos, detailing their promises for the state's development and welfare.
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Here's a breakdown of what each front is offering to voters
UDF Manifesto
The UDF's manifesto, unveiled on Thursday, focuses primarily on welfare, financial assistance, and support for women and small businesses. Key promises include:
These promises reflect the UDF’s focus on welfare, economic assistance for small businesses, and the development of key sectors like education and transport.
LDF Manifesto
The ruling LDF's manifesto, released by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, highlights a mixture of welfare measures and developmental goals. Here are the key pledges:
Kerala's elections, set for April 9, will see 140 Assembly seats contested. In the 2021 Assembly elections, the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) led by CM Pinarayi Vijayan secured a historic second consecutive term, winning 99 seats with a 45% vote share amid 73.9% turnout-the first such re-election for any Kerala alliance since 1982.
The opposition UDF managed 41 seats (down from 47 in 2016) with 39.5% votes, while the BJP-led NDA drew a blank despite improving its vote share to 12.4% from 10.5%, reflecting LDF dominance in a polarised three-cornered contest.