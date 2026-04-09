Baramati bypolls: Pawar family to retain stronghold after Congress withdraws candidate

Baramati bypolls latest: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar is poised to win the Baramati bypolls unopposed after the Congress withdrew its candidate as a mark of respect for her late husband and former NCP leader Ajit Pawar. Ajit Pawar died in a plane crash earlier this year, prompting Congress to pull out following requests from senior NCP leaders, including Sharad Pawar and Supriya Sule.

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The Baramati bypoll is scheduled for April 23. Ajit Pawar had held the Baramati seat since 1991, and before him, his uncle Sharad Pawar represented the constituency. After Ajit Pawar's death in January, Sunetra Pawar was appointed Deputy Chief Minister and is now contesting the bypoll.

The Baramati seat is considered a stronghold of the Pawar family. With Sunetra Pawar's unopposed victory, the family will continue to hold both the Baramati assembly seat and the parliamentary constituency, represented by Supriya Sule.

On the last date for withdrawal of nominations, Maharashtra Congress chief Harshvardhan Sapkal announced that the party's candidate, Amar More, would withdraw from the contest. Sapkal explained that Congress initially fielded a candidate to contest what he called an ideological battle, citing concerns that the Election Commission of India was acting as a 'B-team' of the BJP.

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However, out of respect for Ajit Pawar's contributions to Congress-led governments in Maharashtra, the party revised its position. A delegation of senior NCP leaders, including Chhagan Bhujbal and Dhananjay Munde, personally requested Congress to withdraw its candidate.

Sunetra Pawar also met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge during the negotiations. Following these developments and backchannel talks, the Congress leadership decided to pull out of the Baramati bypoll.

This decision ensures that the bypoll will be uncontested, allowing Sunetra Pawar to retain the seat held by her late husband. The move reflects the respect and political understanding between the Congress and NCP leadership in Maharashtra.

The Baramati bypoll outcome will maintain the Pawar family's political presence in the region, with Sunetra Pawar continuing as Deputy Chief Minister and Supriya Sule serving as the Member of Parliament.