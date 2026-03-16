Maharashtra politics: NCP (SP) to not field candidate against Sunetra Pawar in Baramati bypolls, says Supriya Sule

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) working president Supriya Sule on Monday said that her party will not field a candidate against Deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader Sunetra Pawar in the upcoming Baramati assembly bypoll, indicating the possibility of a consensus contest in the politically significant constituency.

The Election Commission on Sunday announced bypolls to the Baramati seat in Pune district and the Rahuri assembly seat in Ahilyanagar district. Voting for both constituencies will be held on April 23. The vacancies arose following the deaths of then deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and BJP legislator Shivaji Kardile.

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Speaking to reporters in Delhi, Sule reiterated that the NCP (SP) had already decided to stay out of the Baramati bypoll contest. "I have already clarified that NCP (SP) will not contest the Baramati bypoll. We will not field our candidate against Sunetra Vahini (sister-in-law)," she was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Sunetra Pawar, who currently serves as the president of the Nationalist Congress Party and Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, is widely expected to contest the by-election from Baramati. The Pawar family stronghold has remained one of the most closely watched political constituencies in the state.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the daughter of NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar retained the Baramati parliamentary seat after defeating Sunetra Pawar, who was contesting her first election at the time.

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Sunetra Pawar's husband and Maharashtra deputy CM Ajit Pawar, and four others were killed in a plane crash near the Baramati airstrip in Pune district on January 28 this year. Following the incident, Sunetra Pawar was elected to the Rajya Sabha and later assumed leadership of the NCP while also taking charge as deputy chief minister.

On the Rahuri bypoll, Sule said the Opposition alliance Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) would soon decide its candidate. "As far as Rahuri seat is concerned, the (Opposition) Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) partners will deliberate on the seat and a decision will be taken in the next couple of days," she said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had earlier said that the ruling alliance would try to ensure the bypolls are held unopposed. "All efforts would be made to ensure the bypolls to Baramati and Rahuri assembly seats are held unopposed through consensus," he said, while adding that the BJP was prepared if the elections turned into a contest.