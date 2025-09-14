'BCCI is a big shame for India': Mohandas Pai rejects justification for Asia cup

The BCCI has come under fire after India’s participation in the Asia Cup match against Pakistan stirred public debate. Critics argue that the decision disrespects the nation’s honor and trivializes national sentiment compared to the regional tournament.

Mohandas Pai, chairman of Aarin Capital and former CFO of Infosys, voiced his frustration on X: “This is TOTAL RUBBISH. NOTHING IS GREATER THAN OUR honour and respect for our MARTYRS. THE ASIA CUP IS A MINOR REGIONAL TOURNAMENT… @BCCI is a BIG BIG SHAME FOR INDIA and has let down all of us.”

Addressing the controversy, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia, speaking to Hindustan Times, explained the board’s position. He stressed that the BCCI couldn’t risk jeopardizing players’ careers, making participation in the match the only viable option. “We have decided to take a call that Pakistan is not friendly with us and they are always acting against our country. Therefore, we decided not to play as BCCI against PCB,” Saikia said.

He further clarified the distinction between bilateral and multilateral tournaments. “But when it is an international tournament like last year's T20 tournament in the West Indies and the USA, or any other tournament or maybe in February, also, there will be the ICC T20 World Cup or the present ICC tournament or the Champions Trophy, we are playing it because in those tournaments we do not have a direct call, we have to play. Otherwise, the whole tournament will get diluted,” he told Hindustan Times.

Saikia highlighted the broader consequences of non-participation. “And if we do that, then all other international associations will take action against the Indian Sports Federation. Suppose India is not participating in an AFC football tournament or a FIFA qualifying tournament or the Davis Cup, or the Thomas Cup, then in future, if we want to host a Commonwealth tournament in India or the Olympics in the 2030s, all these factors will take an adverse position for India to bid for those tournaments to be held in India,” he said.

The remarks came amid widespread social media criticism of the India-Pakistan Asia Cup clash, held just months after the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor. Many questioned the board’s decision to proceed with the high-profile fixture despite heightened national sensitivities.