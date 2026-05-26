‘Be careful what you wish for…’: Real estate expert says Gymkhana Club eviction is a warning

Gymkhana Club eviction: The eviction notice to Gymkhana Club, a bastion of everything powerful and elite, might seem like a challenge or subversion of the power structure, but it is not only that. It is more of a double edged sword, and could cut through both sides.

Real estate expert and professional, Vishal Bhargava, asked people who were revelling at the possible eviction of the Gymkhana Club to treat this as a warning.

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“I have never been to Delhi Gymkhana and have my own issues with the way elite clubs in India are run. But we must be careful what we wish for. Many are revelling in the fact that Delhi Gymkhana is on the verge of being taken over. Their logic is clear: It is on public land at subsidized rates that is not open to public. The logic is sound but if you adopt that principle you will realise that there are many whose properties can be taken over,” he said.

Delhi Gymkhana: Be Careful What You Wish For



I have never been to Delhi Gymkhana and have my own issues with the way elite clubs in India are run. But we must be careful what we wish for.



Many are revelling in the fact that Delhi Gymkhana is on the verge of being taken over.… — Vishal Bhargava (@VishalBhargava5) May 26, 2026

Bhargava said that many would realise that even their homes are built on lands that’s given out by the government on subsidised rents. “In Mumbai - that is as much a norm as it is an exception. Homes are built on collector land/port trust land/leasehold land where residents are paying much lesser than they should be. In many cases - the purpose of giving the land and its actual usage are very different. To any observer the violation will be apparent,” he added.

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He said don’t get carried away if an elite bastion is being put on notice. “Your own asset may be next,” he warned.

Meanwhile, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta clarified to the Delhi High Court that the government would not take forceful possession of the Gymkhana Club. He said the Centre's notice to the club was to terminate the perpetual lease in favour of the club and seek re-entry, but any proceedings for eviction will be initiated as per law only.

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Mehta said that the club committee has already written to the authorities seeking to raise their grievances. The Land and Development Office (L&DO) sent a notice to the club stating that the location is critically required for the strengthening and securing of defence infrastructure and other vital public security purposes.